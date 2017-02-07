Orange Bowl Showcase To Help Qualified Seniors

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

As National Signing Day has come and gone for the Class of 2017 and attention has turned to the 2018 class, there are still football prospects – very good football prospects – who are still without a place to go.

Athletes who did exactly what was told of them when they first entered high school. If you put the work in on the football field and in the classroom, you would have the chance to get to that next level – and in some cases – have your tuition paid.

What has happened, is very good football prospects, are slipping through the cracks. The same cracks that get bigger and bigger every year – with college coaches now getting more looks at some of these postseason all-star games and recruiting fairs.

As many are beginning to give up hope of playing college football, the Orange Bowl is coming through with a February 25th showcase event that will give those qualified seniors yet another look – in front of college coaches, scouts and recruiting services.

The Orange Bowl is preparing to showcase some of the best and brightest around the state, when they hold the inaugural Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase.

This free one-day event will bring together academically qualified seniors from Florida, and football coaches from NCAA Division II, III and NAIA programs across the country.

“We had so many young men who got it done in the classroom and on the football field and are still looking,” said Mater Academy head coach Rocco Casullo. “You feel bad for these young men who have done what was asked of them and still have nothing.”

The event, which will be held at Nova Southeastern University, will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and provide yet another exposure opportunity for the student-athletes.

While many of the schools that usually head south for the small college recruiting will be on hand, they will be searching for student-athletes. Those eligible for participation must be graduating high school seniors and have not accepted a scholarship offer from a NCAA Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision) program.

“There are very few events such as this one that are available to the kids,” West Broward head coach Monte Dilworth. “By having athletes who have achieved a GPA of 2.3 or higher in 16 core courses, is something that will college coaches can work with.”

The showcase will consist of a series of tests and drills that are performed at many combines, it is designed to show the coaches speed and agility. In addition, the athletes will be able to perform at their respective positions on the field.

All Division II, III, and NAIA athletic directors and head football coaches are invited to attend. There will be ample time for coaches to view the athletes in drills and to talk to them individually about their respective football programs. Staff from admissions and financial aid departments are encouraged to attend as well.

No parent participation will be allowed at the Showcase.

SCHEDULE

6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Registration

8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. – Student-Athlete Welcome

8:15 a.m. – 8:25 a.m. – College Coaches Welcome

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Lineman Outside / Skill Players Testing

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Skill Players Outside / Linemen Testing

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Student-Athletes Meet with College Coaches

THINGS TO REMEMBER

* No parent participation will be allowed at the Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase.

* Scouts and recruiters are not permitted at the Showcase.

* Students must provide their own transportation to and from Nova Southeastern University.

* Students are responsible for bringing two pairs of shoes (football shoes and running shoes).

* Water will be provided.

For further information on the event:

http://community.orangebowl.org/highschoolfootballshowcase/