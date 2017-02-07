Legal Showdown Shaping Up For Trump’s Immigration Ban

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami) – The stage is set for a courtroom showdown over President Donald Trumps controversial ban targeting people traveling to the United States from seven predominately-Muslim countries.
After a flurry of legal filings over the weekend, a San Francisco-based federal appellate court will hear arguments on Tuesday by phone over whether the ban should be reinstated after a federal judge temporarily suspended it.
In court papers filed on Monday, the Justice Department argued the move was within Mr. Trump’s authority, “Congress has granted the President broad discretion and the order was pursuant to broad grants of statutory authority.”
Lawyers representing Washington state and Minnesota, who sued to stop the ban, have warned the appeals court that reinstating it the would “unleash chaos again” and have the detrimental effect of “separating families, stranding our university students and faculty and barring travel.”
Some 97 companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Chobani and Levi Strauss & Co., have backed the Washington state and Minnesota lawsuits protesting ban. They argued that it inflicts “substantial harm on U.S. companies,” hurts global recruiting and disrupts their operations.
A decision by the federal appellate court could come late Tuesday or within the next few days. Whatever the outcome, legal experts expect the fight to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Trump said he’s ready for a long legal battle.