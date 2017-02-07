Christie Brinkley Returns To SI Swimsuit Issue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — This year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be a family affair for model Christie Brinkley.
After three decades she returns to the magazine’s annual spread and will appear with her two daughters; 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook
In an Instagram post, Brinkley thanked Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”
Brinkley, 63, told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.
Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.