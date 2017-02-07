51-Year-Old Woman Shot In Front Yard Of Miami Gardens Home

February 7, 2017 8:48 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night in Miami Gardens where a 51-year-old woman was struck.

Investigators said the woman was out on the front yard of a home, located at 2770 NW 173rd Street, when the shooting happened.

She was reportedly hit it somewhere in the body and her head was grazed.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, is in good condition.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown.

Detectives have not released a description of the shooter.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

