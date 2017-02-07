2 Hit In NW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men have been hit in a Northwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at 2291 NW 96th Street at around 8:10 p.m.
Miami-Dade police said one man was shot in the back and the other shot in the leg.
Investigators have not identified the men who were struck.
No description of the shooter has been released.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.