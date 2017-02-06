The Best Skin Cancer Treatment That Delivers Sensational Results

It’s being called an epidemic. The alarming uptick in the diagnosis of basal and squamous cell (non-melanoma) skin cancer means more and more people will require skin cancer treatment in the coming years. As the fastest growing cancer in the world, about four million people are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC)—2.5 times more than all the other cancers combined. By 2020, experts predict that number will grow 50 percent to nearly six million—fueled by the Baby Boomer generation.

With the majority of NMSC occurring in people over the age of 60, medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiac disease that can make surgical skin cancer treatment a serious health risk. For others diagnosed with NMSC on their head and neck, the potential for unsightly scarring and reconstructive plastic surgery means surgical treatment is less than ideal.

The SRT-100™ is an unrivaled alternative to surgical treatment. Leveraging a technology that has proved remarkably safe and effective for more than 50 years, Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) is a non-invasive, highly effective alternative to surgical basal cell carcinoma treatment and squamous cell carcinoma treatment. Without cutting, this non-surgical skin cancer treatment delivers a 95-percent-plus cure rate for non-melanoma skin cancer—comparable to surgery without cutting or stitching.

The SRT-100™ delivers a precise, calibrated dose of Superficial Radiation Therapy that only goes skin deep. This low-dose of radiation safely destroys non-melanoma skin cancer cells. Performed right in the doctor’s office, each treatment is painless and only takes a few minutes. Patients usually undergo a series of treatments depending on the nature and extent of the cancer. The SRT-100™ delivers optimum results for basal cell carcinoma treatment and squamous cell carcinoma treatment without the negative side effects of invasive treatments.

