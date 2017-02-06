“Person Of Interest” In Custody In Jupiter Triple Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — More than a dozen homes in one Jupiter neighborhood were evacuated a day after a deadly triple shooting.
Jupiter police were sent to the Indian River Estates neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire.
Inside one home, officers found three bodies. The names of the dead have not been released.
Just before 10 a.m. Monday, police took a “person of interest” in the shooting into custody.
Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow said the shooting didn’t appear to be “a random act of violence,” according to the Palm Beach Post.
The shooting happened about a block away from Jupiter Christian school which has canceled classes for the day.
During their investigation into the shooting Monday morning, police found a “suspicious” package near the crime scene. In an abundance of caution, the evacuated 15 nearby homes and called in the bomb squad.