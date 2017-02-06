Mega-Job Fair In Miami Lakes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI CBSMiami) – Nurses, plumbers, electricians and security guards are just a few of the positions companies will be looking to fill at a mega-job fair this week in Miami Lakes.

More than 30 companies will be attending the fair at Don Shula’s Hotel, at 6842 Main Street, on Wednesday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The companies will be looking to fill 2,000 positions.

So who’s hiring?

Gulfstream Park is looking to fill a variety of openings. They’re looking for everything from security guards, electricians and maintenance laborers to Players Club and Guest Services representatives, graphic designers and accounts payable.

Sage Dental will be interviewing to fill over 20 openings in Coral Gables, West Kendall and Miami Lakes. Some of the positions they’ll be hiring for are dental office managers, dental assistants ($15-$20/hr), patient coordinators and dental hygienists. Applicants need to have dental experience. The company offers great dental plans to employees, along with a 401k and paid time off.

Amerijet will be interviewing to fill more than 10 positions at the Miami International Airport. They are looking for cargo handlers, sales, part-time receptionist, senior network engineers and ocean export agents. The positions are full time and offer health benefits,

Hilton Cabana Miami Beach will be pre-screening candidates at the event to work at The Hall, Washington Park, The Gates South Beach and Hilton Cabana Miami Beach. They’re looking to fill management positions, front desk representatives and a variety of other openings on each of the properties. They offer benefits, 401k, vacation and paid time off after 1 year of employment and multiple hotel discounts.

ALDI has over 25 immediate openings for Store Associates ($12.50/hr), Manager Trainees ($24/hr) and Shift Managers ($12.50- $14.50/hr) all throughout South Florida!

The Miami Dolphins will be hiring on the spot for over 320 guest experience representatives and parking specialists. The positions are part time to start and can lead to a full-time role!

Carnival Cruise Lines has 50 immediate openings for sales, customer service, personal vacation planning and cruise vacation planning.

B & I Contractors will be at the event interviewing to fill over 20 openings. They are hiring senior HVAC service technicians ($27-$32/hr), HVAC service technicians ($22-$26/hr), plumbers ($23-28/hr), sheet metal mechanics ($22-$26/hr), sheet metal mechanic foremen ($24-$30/hr) and plumber foremen ($28-$32/hr). They are an employee owned company and the positions are available all throughout Florida!

Jeg and Sons, a fast growing e-commerce electronics company, will be conducting interviews at the event for over 20 positions including sales account managers, buyers, call center representatives, customer service managers and IT Managers. All positions are regular, full-time openings that offer benefit packages, 401(k), paid time off and Health Club reimbursement.

Geico is hiring for Auto Damage Adjusters in the South Florida area and Management Development Programs in Miami.

Allstate will also be conducting on the spot interviews for five sales representatives, two service reps, two receptionists and two telemarketers for their Miami and Pembroke Pines offices. They offer salary, commissions, bonuses and a 401(k).

Sears is looking for 10-15 sales representatives in Doral. The representatives receive $12/hr for paid training and then $10/hr plus commission on the sales floor.

Kent Security has over 50 openings for Security Officers, Rover Patrol, Front Desk Concierge, Gatehouse & Lobby Attendants!

Jiffy Lube will be recruiting for Lube Technicians, Service Advisors, Assistant Managers and ASE Certified Technicians.

