In The Recruiting Huddle: Riley Allison – Douglas

February 6, 2017 2:18 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Riley Allison, SFHSSports, Stoneman Douglas High School

PLAYER: Riley Allison
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: After watching him for two full seasons now, this is definitely one of the backs that you are going to need to keep an eye on. After putting on over 30 pounds between his sophomore season, Allison is now at a place where bringing him down is becoming a lot tougher. He’s a very good blocker as well as being a solid runner who is strong and powerful. Allison gets those tough short yards. He will get some huge looks during the spring evaluation period from college coaches, and his future could very well be determined. Schools need to get in on him early.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4063597/riley-allison

