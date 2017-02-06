In The Recruiting Huddle: Hunter Goetz – Miami Central

PLAYER: Hunter Goetz

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: From the first time we watched this young man as a freshman at Chaminade-Madonna, you could tell that he was going to be special. Three years later, with a Class 8A state championship in hand, Goetz is an outstanding football player who makes the move south to compete in the best football district in the nation – without hesitation. With prospect-rich Norland, Northwestern, 5-time state champion Miami Central, defending 6A state champ Carol City, and a trip to play defending national champion Las Vegas Bishop Gorman on the 2017 docket, he will have the chance to continue showing colleges across the nation that he is a big-time player who at the end of the game will fill the stat sheets with things that helped his team win. Watch him play and you will be sold. Goetz follows in the footsteps of his older brother and father, who played at the University of Pittsburgh and in the NFL as well. This kid can play this game. He has great instincts and tremendous ball skills.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz