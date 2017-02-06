Heat Sign Okaro White To Two-Year Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have found their latest diamond in the rough.
The Heat announced on Monday that they have re-signed forward Okaro White and waived forward Derrick Williams.
According to The Vertical, White signed a two-year contract with the Heat.
White was called up from the Heat’s D-League affiliate in Sioux Falls last month and has signed a pair of 10-day contracts with Miami since.
During White’s time with the team, the Heat have yet to lose posting a 9-0 record.
Miami has won ten straight games overall.
White has averaged 4.1 points on 48 percent shooting, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range, and 2.6 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game with the Heat.
He played collegiately with Florida State but went undrafted after the 2014 NBA Draft.
After playing two years in Italy and Greece, respectively, White joined the Heat for the NBA Summer League in June of 2016.