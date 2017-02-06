Elderly Driver Crashes Car Into Fire Hydrant, Two Backyards

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An elderly man is in the hospital after losing control of his car early Monday morning.
According to Miami-Dade Police, 72-year-old Julio Rebelo crashed his car into a fire hydrant before driving into two homeowners backyards in North Miami Beach.
The accident took place at approximately 7:45 a.m.
Rebelo’s four-door Nissan Maxima was pulled out from behind of Harry Zimmerman’s home, who was shocked to find a car in his backyard.
“Certainly to find something that went through my fence and the car is in my backyard yes I would say so,” said homeowner Harry Zimmerman.“I don’t understand how it happened, I didn’t hear anything.”
Miami-Dade Police say that Rebelo lost control of his car for an unknown reason before crashing into the hydrant and then into the backyards.
“Police knocked on my door and told me all these things were going on outside my door,” said Zimmerman.
The North Miami Beach Water Department was also called out because the fire hydrant broke on impact and water was flowing everywhere.
Rebelo, who lives just a few blocks away from the crash scene, was transported to Aventura Hospital for medical reasons unrelated to the accident.
There were no other injuries.