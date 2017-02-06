Deadly Personal Watercraft Accident In Biscayne Bay

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A body was pulled from Biscayne Bay after Miami Fire Rescue checked into reports of a personal watercraft accident.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, someone on a sailboat spotted a damaged watercraft near the Julia Tuttle Causeway and called the police.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue both sent crews to conduct a search.
“While the City of Miami was responding, a Miami-Dade fireboat was on the scene and they retrieved one body, a male in his 30s, from the water,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.
Miami Fire Rescue conducted a search of the waters of Biscayne Bay on the north and south sides of the Julia Tuttle Causeway looking for a possible second victim but were not able to locate anyone.
Miami police did locate a second “person of interest” and interviewed them. They did not say how the person was connected to the accident.
Investigators will try to determine if the cause of the watercraft accident was a hit and run, or if the man hit something in the water.
Police have not released the name of the man who died.