Child Found Unresponsive In Vehicle Rushed To Hospital

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has a rushed a child to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.
Paramedics said they don’t know how long the child was in the car — and they are not yet releasing the child’s age.
Chopper4 was over the Pinecrest home where there were several police vehicles surrounding a roped-off vehicle.
The child was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment.
