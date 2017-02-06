WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Child Found Unresponsive In Vehicle Rushed To Hospital

February 6, 2017 5:10 PM

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has a rushed a child to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Paramedics said they don’t know how long the child was in the car — and they are not yet releasing the child’s age.

Chopper4 was over the Pinecrest home where there were several police vehicles surrounding a roped-off vehicle.

The child was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

CBS4’s Hank Tester is heading to the scene to gather more details. He’ll have a live report on CBS4 News at 6 p.m.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

