Best Lingerie Boutiques In Miami For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Suzy Fielders Whether shopping for a gift for someone special or looking for a gift to wear yourself for someone special, lingerie is one of the top gifts of Valentine’s Day. It’s a great way to spice up things in the bedroom. These five lingerie boutiques in Miami each offer a variety of sexy yet sophisticated lingerie. Check out one of these places for gifts to make this Valentine’s Day special and unforgettable.

L.A. Boudoir Miami

6900 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 775-8127

www.laboudoirmiami.com Inspired by an old Hollywood vibe, this lingerie boutique offers a sophisticated yet still modern looking style. This shop was named best vintage lingerie shop by Miami New Times in both 2011 and 2015. Owner Lauren Arkin even offers custom designed and made items for those looking for something extra unique and special. Be sure to find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for their latest deals and items for this Valentines Day.

Le Beauty Room

6572 Bird Road

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 662-5518

www.sexysecretsmiami.com This intimate but stylish lingerie boutique is conveniently located in South Florida's fashion district. Not only do they offer the latest fashions in lingerie but also offer top notch customer service and are there to answer any question. Check out their Be My Valentine web page for some ideas and products for this upcoming Valentine's Day. Don't forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates on their Valentine's specials and promotions.

Lucy’s Lingerie

11865 S.W. 26 St., Suite G7B

Miami, FL 33175

(305) 552-5366

www.fajaslucy.com Lucy's Lingerie has been providing sophisticated lingerie and shapewear to South Florida since it was originally established in Miami back in 1999. Their goal is to provide products that can be adapted to modern women's needs. Their manufacturer is located in Colombia, South America, which is considered "one of the best countries in lingerie design and fabrics manufacture". Shapewear is not new by any means but this shop offers a huge variety for every woman's needs and each is designed to help woman feel comfortable and confident.

Wonderfit Shapers

2293 N.W. 20th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 636-1555

www.miriamlingerie.com Previously known as Nelson & Miriam Lingerie, Wonderfit Shapers sells a vareity lingerie, shapewear and bathing suits. They even sell men's shapewear for those gentlemen wanting to look their best this Valentine's Day. Click here to see the men's shapewear line. Another hot product they sell are Columbian waist trainers. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more products and updates on this great lingerie boutique.