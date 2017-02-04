Video: Burglars Smash Into Sports Store, Get Scared Off

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Security video captured an attempted break-in at a department store in Ft. Lauderdale and police are asking the public to assist in locating two burglars.
Two young men in hoodies tried with brute force to burglarize the Just For Sports store early Saturday morning, around 5:00 a.m., located at 6215 N. Andrews Avenue.
Video shows one of them throw a rock through a glass door, shattering it.
The break-in immediately sent an alert to the security system and police arrived within seven minutes. Police think the crooks may have been scared off by a passing motorist and did not get inside.
“If the guys would have actually got inside, they woulda been caught because the police got there so quickly,” said a store employee.
Two others were seen sitting in a parked car in front of the store, possibly in a burgandy Honda Accord, according to the employee.
They left more than $1,000 in damage.
If you have any information that can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest could be worth up to $3,000.