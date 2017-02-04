Video: Burglars Smash Into Sports Store, Get Scared Off

February 4, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Security video captured an attempted break-in at a department store in Ft. Lauderdale and police are asking the public to assist in locating two burglars.

Two young men in hoodies tried with brute force to burglarize the Just For Sports store early Saturday morning, around 5:00 a.m., located at 6215 N. Andrews Avenue.

Video shows one of them throw a rock through a glass door, shattering it.

The break-in immediately sent an alert to the security system and police arrived within seven minutes. Police think the crooks may have been scared off by a passing motorist and did not get inside.

“If the guys would have actually got inside, they woulda been caught because the police got there so quickly,” said a store employee.

Two others were seen sitting in a parked car in front of the store, possibly in a burgandy Honda Accord, according to the employee.

They left more than $1,000 in damage.

If you have any information that can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest could be worth up to $3,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia