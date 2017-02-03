Taste Of The Town: Super Bowl Edition

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about football, it’s about the food! So what do you serve for the Big Game? How about some quick and easy recipes that’ll make your hungry guests happy!
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joined Chef Jay Suggs for this cooking segment from Norman Brothers Produce.
White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 15oz can white or great northern beans
- 2 rotisserie chickens pulled
- 8oz cream cheese softened
- 1 28oz can fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 10oz frozen corn
- 32oz chicken broth
- 1 4.5oz can diced green chilis
- 1/2 teasp cumin
- salt and pepper to taste
Optional Garnish
- Shredded cheddar
- scallions
- diced tomatoes
- sliced jalapeños
- sour cream
Place all ingredients except the cream cheese in a pot or slow cooker and cook on medium heat and bring to a simmer.
Reduce heat to low and stir in the softened cream cheese.
Chicken Jalapeno Poppers:
Ingredients:
- 12 medium jalapeno peppers
- 8oz cream cheese softened
- 1 cup finely chopped cooked chicken (rotisserie chickens are perfect for this)
- 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 3/4 tsp kosher salt
- 8 slices of bacon
Cut the jalapeño peppers in half and remove the seeds
Combine the chicken, cream cheese, cilantro, lime juice and salt and mix well
Stuff the jalapeños with the chicken and cream cheese mixture
Wrap each pepper with 1/3 of a slice of bacon
Bake at 400 for 10 to 12 minutes