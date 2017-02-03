South Florida’s Muslim Community Prays With Other Religious Faiths To Send Message Of Tolerance

February 3, 2017 10:20 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Muslims

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s Muslim Community prayed as one with Christian and Jewish leaders Friday to send a message of tolerance and religious freedom.

More than 100 participants gathered at the Miami Gardens Mosque in solidarity .

It’s been a tumultuous week of protests and anxiety after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Among those attending the event in Miami Gardens was area state Rep. Nicholas Duran.

“This is an important time.  We as legislators need to stand up. This is about grouping and it’s not smart policy,” he said.

The Miami Gardens Mosque has been the target of hate.

They were sent a letter last November filled with disturbing anti-Muslim messages and proclaiming that Trump would “cleanse America.”

Tehsin Siddiqui, who wears a headscarf, says she’s seen the uncomfortable glances since the presidential inauguration.

“What we are seeing is hate legitimized and it’s not our values,” she says.

Willie Allen- Faiella, rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, came to the mosque to show her support.

“To forbid entry to the people who are suffering the most is an outrage,” she said

