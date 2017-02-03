Nissan Recalls Late Model Altimas, Doors May Fly Open

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – If you’re toolin’ around town in a late model Nissan Altima, you may want to make sure your rear windows are all the way up.
The automaker is recalling more than 341,000 of the midsize cars in the U.S. because the doors might open if a rear window is lowered.
The recall covers Altimas from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
In government documents, Nissan reports that the latch and lock cable in the doors may not have been routed properly at the factory. In certain situations, the window assembly can interfere with the cable and inadvertently open the doors.
Nissan will notify owners about the recall within the next two months. Dealers will modify the doors to make sure the cables are routed properly.
