Fins Cheerleader Joins Dolphins Cancer Challenge In Honor Of Her Biggest Fan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge is only a week away. Each person participating in the event has a unique story to tell about how cancer has affected their lives or someone dear to them.

This week, CBS4’s Bianca Peters got to sit down with Holly, an incredible young woman who has chased her dream across the globe and has landed in South Florida.

She is over four thousand miles away from Bristol, England, but with a smile on her face, she now calls South Florida home. Her Sundays are spent on the field but she represents much more than Dolphins Cheer. She’s the first female from the United Kingdom to wear a Dolphins cheer uniform – a first in the National Football League (NFL) as well. It’s something Holly wishes her biggest fan could have seen.

“She’d just be really proud and telling all her friends obviously,” said Holly. “I would have to give her a pair of pomp-poms for her to join in.”

Even though she’s no longer around, a little piece of Holly lights up when she gets the chance to talk about her mother Judy.

“Selfless, just really kind…she had a lot of friends. She would always help everyone…and silly,“ said Holly.

Judy pushed her daughter to chase her dreams across the world but it was in Mexico of 2015 that Holly received a phone call that had her on a flight back to the United Kingdom immediately.

“I thought she was going to be okay…like she seemed her normal self. She was weak but she was still talking and having fun with me like her normal self,” said Holly.

Judy had pancreatic cancer. It was not caught early and it was aggressively taking her life.

“I don’t know if she knew the timeline. She didn’t tell me. She was just really happy for me to be there again, I guess,” said Holly.

It was the comfort of her family being together and her faith that made it okay to say goodbye. Judy passed away just one day after she was reunited with her eldest – Holly.

“I’ve only shared this with a few people but she told me…I asked if she was scared and she told me I’m not scared because I know where I’m going,” said Holly.

A year later and Holly is without her mom but she has found a purpose volunteering for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

“I just like to raise awareness and maybe be more in the community and helping other people…I just want her memory to live on,” said Holly.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will ride the Hurricanes Hundred, a 100-mile course in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer. Click here if you’d like to support Craig and help him reach his goal.

If you want to participate in the DCC, go to DolphinsCancerChallenge.com

(Note: Holly’s full name could not be released to the public due to a policy meant to protect cheerleaders’ privacy.)