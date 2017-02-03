Family Asks For Help In Finding Diver Who Vanished Off Islamorada

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a diver who went missing earlier this week in the Florida Keys has asked for help in finding him.

Robert Stewart, 37, vanished Tuesday off Islamorada while looking for sharks for his latest conservation documentary project.

Stewart was with two other men and was ready to get out of the water after a dive on the “Queen of Nassau” wreck.

“He dove three times on this wreck, and on his third dive he surfaced, gave the OK sign to the boat and then they didn’t see him again,” explained Julie Anderson.

Friends said the people on the boat were attending to someone else who was having a medical problem when Stewart disappeared.

They wonder if he was taken away by the current.

The U.S. Coast was contacted and they led an all-out search for him but so far have been unable to locate him.

Stewart’s sister Alexandra spoke with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana Friday morning about her brother.

“He’s an extraordinary person and for all of the work he’s done to date, he really deserves our best effort at trying to help him so that he can continue to champion the cause of ocean and conservation,” said Stewart.

She also asked for help to find him.

“We have two new needs for our search that starts at daylight. One is experienced Florida Keys boat operators to run shallow water boats or airboats along the shoreline and similarly, people who can’t get on a boat, we need beach walkers for people to walk the shores of Marathon, Duck Key, Conch Key and Long Key,” she said.

Searchers believe he can survive up to three days in the water because of the type of gear he was wearing and his experience.

Stewart’s friend, Tyler MacLeod, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the rescue effort.

So far they’ve raised nearly $150,000 of their $230,000 goal.

If you can help, contact Will Allen at 1-514-241-1234 and they will help to coordinate you in the search.