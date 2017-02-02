Tiny Fan Dons Falcons Hospital Gown During Cancer Battle

February 2, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta, Atlanta Falcons, Falcons, Super Bowl

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (AP) — A pint-size Atlanta Falcons fan who is battling a rare form of cancer has won admirers of her own after a children’s hospital posted a picture of her cheering on her favorite team from her hospital bed.

The 15-month-old girl, identified only as Ella, is shown on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Facebook page wearing a Falcons-themed hospital gown that her grandmother made for her.

Hospital spokeswoman Chrissie Gallentine says the girl was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis when she was just 7 months old and has been living at its cancer facility for the past two months.

Ella has another chance to cheer on the Falcons and wear her special gown on Sunday, when Atlanta meets New England in Super Bowl 51.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia