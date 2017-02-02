Teen Charged In Deadly NW Dade Drive-By Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miramar teen has been charged in a deadly drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier this week in which a 15-year-old was killed.

Miami-Dade investigators determined their prime suspect was 17-year-old Christopher Stewart of Miramar and got a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Miramar police pulled over Stewart during a traffic stop. After running a check they found out there was a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

Stewart grew up on Panama Street near University Drive.

Ingrid Brooks is surprised her 17-year-old neighbor is accused of shooting and killing someone.

Brooks says as far she knows, Stewart had not caused any problems lately in her neighborhood while living in this home with his family.

“When he was little he got a little more rowdy, but as he grew up he didn’t cause any destruction,” Brooks said.

She is grateful an arrest has been made in the death of 15-year-old Calixto Logan.

“I’m glad they caught him. There are too many deaths going on now. Children killing children. I am glad he’s off the street,” Brooks said.

Miami-Dade police said Logan was walking along the sidewalk on NW 106th Street, near NW 6th Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside shot at him.

Logan went down in a hail of bullets.

“When officers arrived, they found a juvenile that was laying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times,” said Det. Jennifer Capote. “He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where, unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased.”

Logan was known by many in the neighborhood.

“He’s a good kid, I’ve known him since he was a little kid. He would be riding around the neighborhood as a neighborhood kid,” said Gil Nieves. “In the past 30 years, this is the first time that somebody has been killed down the street. It’s sad.”

Logan was a student at the Jan Mann Opportunity School in Opa-Locka. Loved ones and friends set up a wooden cross next to where he was shot.