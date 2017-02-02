Pierre Senatus Resigns As Miramar Head Coach

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

The day after National Signing Day is considered the unofficial start of the next high school football calendar year.

If it is, then the year has already hit the ground running.

SFHSSports learned Thursday afternoon that Pierre Senatus resigned from his position as head football coach at Miramar.

Senatus, who spent two seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Today I’m announcing my resignation as the head coach of Miramar High School. It has been an honor to coach at Miramar,” Senatus posted from his personal account.

“I want to thank my principal, athletic director and administration for the opportunity. I also want to thank Miramar players, parents, student body, and community for a wonderful two years. One Love.”

It is unclear whether Senatus will continue to work at the school.

The announcement was met with great surprise considering Senatus had helped orchestrate the signing of 12 Miramar football players just one day prior – National Signing Day – an impressive number of signees by all accounts.

Also, sources have confirmed that Senatus had recently brought in former Miami Carol City offensive assistant coach Eltoro Wallace and Miami Northwestern defensive assistant coach Torrie Cox to bolster the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Additional eyebrows were raised given that Senatus had just led the Patriots to a 7-3 record this past season and was literally two points away from making the playoffs.

Miramar gave up a late touchdown – after leading up to that point – and two-point conversion to fall 8-7 to rival Flanagan in September. The Patriots were then officially eliminated from playoff contention a month later when a late touchdown was its undoing in a 7-6 loss against district foe Western.

Through two seasons as Miramar’s head coach, Senatus compiled a 12-8 record and failed to make the playoffs both seasons.

To his credit, Senatus took over Miramar’s football program at a tumultuous time. The Patriots’ 2014 season was turned upside down following the salacious dismissal of then-coach Matthew Strout-Rogers.

Senatus steadied the program – being a certified teacher capable of being inside the school building full-time – and worked to shift the program into a positive position.

While Miramar represented Senatus’ first head coaching job, he has quite the impressive resume. Prior to taking over at Miramar, he served at Miami Booker T. Washington as an assistant head coach, defensive line coach, head strength and conditioning coach as well as being the school’s wrestling coach.

He was also a part of all four of Booker T. Washington’s state championships and worked under Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. and Tim Harris Jr.