Lawmaker Wants Parking Spots For Expecting Mothers

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Senate Democrat filed a proposal that would require many retailers and shopping centers to set aside parking spots for expectant mothers and provide breastfeeding areas.
The bill, filed by Sen. Lauren Book from Plantation, would apply to retail businesses and shopping centers that have more than 100 parking spaces.
The businesses or shopping centers would have to provide at least one parking spot for expectant mothers, located as close as possible to spaces for people with disabilities. Also, such retailers or shopping centers would have to maintain at least one breastfeeding area that would not be a restroom or a dressing room.
The bill is filed for the legislative session that starts March 7th.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
