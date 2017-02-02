Larry Blustein’s Class Of 2018 Pre-Spring Top 80

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

While we have been putting out lists and ranking for many, many decades, there are times when rating players becomes subjective – and that’s why so many lists and rankings are made.

What has kept us in the spotlight is our ability to see players live. Over 100 games, 20 camps, combines and 7-on-7 events as well as seeing these athletes in different sports, has given us a huge advantage when it comes to rating and projecting.

While opinions are made – and everyone has the right to have their own – the end result in anything will come from where that decision was made and how much truly went into making that decision.

Because we have promoted and evaluated every prospect in the state, choosing prospects is something that we do every day throughout the year – having the chance promote and expose thousands of local prospects.

The only science when making a list is you have to watch and see those talented young men up close and personal – and because we evaluate everyone and not just the “4 and 5 stars” – our success at projecting has certainly been right there on target.

There is no getting around the fact that when you have the pleasure to see over 100 teams in South Florida live – against top flight competition – you tend to have a great evaluating seat, which is indeed one of the perks of watching football down here.

But just watching many of these impressive football players on TV or video clip will never give an accurate assessment – when it comes to ranking players, watching them for 5-feet away.

As we release our Top 80 Class of 2018 listing, it is only a starting point that we will adjust throughout the spring and summer – and when we release again before the start of the 2017 season – many things will be updated, just like we have done for years.

Also, because we promote and list prospects, if some are overlooked early, we have the chance to put them on the radar and in the spotlight for hundreds and hundreds of college coaches to see.

Here is a look at some very talented and highly recruited prospects:

1. Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii

2. James Cook, RB, 5-11, 185, Miami Central

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6085481/james-cook

3. Xavier Williams, WR/DB, 6-1, 185, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068618/xavier-williams

4. Nik Bonitto, DE, 6-4, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285287/nicholas-bonitto

5. Joshua Jobe, DB, 6-2, 190, Miami Christopher Columbus

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4024608/joshua-jobe

6. Mark Pope, WR, 6-0, 160, Miami Southridge

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6165977/mark-pope

7. Rosendo Louis, LB, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4589961/rosendo-louis

8. Tyson Campbell, DB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4553946/tyson-campbell

9. Asante Samuel, CB, 5-9, 165 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel

10. Elijah Moore, WR, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4844428/elijah-moore

11. Yasir Abdullah, LB, 6-2, 195, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799974/yasir-abdullah

12. Al Blades, DB, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285146/al-blades-jr

13. Andrew Chatfield, DE, 6-3, 220, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5279539/andrew-chatfield

14. Gilbert Frierson, DB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4798941/gilbert-frierson

15. Dominick Watt, WR, 6-2, 195, Hollywood McArthur

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5030731/highlights

16. Trenell Troutman, DB, 5-11, 180, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman

17. Camron Davis, RB, 5-10, 190, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301408/camron-davis

18. Daquris Wiggins, WR, 6-2, 160, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4752954/highlights/215324375/v2

19. Kevin Austin, WR, 6-3, 185, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4844420

20. Rocky Shelton, LB, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4800397/darrell-rocky-shelton

21. James Head, Jr., DE, 6-5, 215, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5314574/james-head-jr

22. Nadab Joseph, S, 6-2, 175, Miami Edison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p5IKAmMOUs&feature=youtu.be

23. Nesta Silvera, DL, 6-2, 300, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4211562/nesta-silvera

24. Shaun Shivers, RB, 5-7, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068640/shaun-shivers

25. Delone “Bo” Scaife, OL, 6-3, 285, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5271496/delone-scaife

26. Miguel Edwards, DB, 6-0, 165, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4716488/miguel-edwards

27. Robert Hicks, DE, 6-2, 220, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5310981/robert-hicks

28. Randy Russell, S, 5-11, 180, Miami Carol City

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5242369/randy-russell

29. Patrick Joyner, DE, 6-2, 225, Homestead South Dade

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner

30. Ashtan Pierre, Athlete, 6-2, 200, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6041743/ashtan-pierre

31. D.J. Ivey, DB, 6-1, 180, Homestead South Dade

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754675/highlights/200667419/v2

32. Donovan Georges, LB, 6-2, 224, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

https://www.hudl.com/profile/8169708/donovan-georges

33. Billy Joseph, OLB, 6-1, 217, Miami Edison

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4038612/billy-joseph

34. Bryce Oliver, WR, 6-3, 205, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/o/6219968

35. Ivan Thomas, WR, 6-4, 200, Miami Palmetto

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4787286/ivan-thomas

36. Randy Charlton, DE, 6-3, 235, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754678/randy-charlton

37. Gregory Rousseau, WR/DE, 6-6, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6059454/gregory-rousseau

38. Kayode Oladele, DE, 6-3, 235, Miami Edison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SlnKn7e-ZM&sns=tw

39. Jaquan Beaver, LB, 6-1, 190, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4205413/jaquan-beaver

40. Divaad Wilson, DB, 6-0, 170, Miami Northwestern

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4366568/divaad-wilson

41. Jamal Anderson, CB, 6-2, 175, Homestead South Dade

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson

42. Kahric Bell, OL, 6-6, 295, North Miami Beach

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6031359/kahric-belle

43. Logan Giordano, WR/CB, 5-11, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4407255/logan-giordano

44. Miles Jones, Slot/RB, 5-9, 170, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5447616/miles-jones

45. Marquis Williams, CB, 5-9, 165, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4127631/marquis-williams

46. Traquan Butler, DB, 5-9, 175, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5439068/traquan-butler

47. Xavier Burns, DE/OLB, 6-3, 190, Coral Gables

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/xavier-burns

48. Davontae McCrae, DE, 6-5, 255, Miami Northwestern

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6530969/davontae-mccrae

49. Bryand Rincher, CB, 5-9, 160, Sunrise Piper

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher

50. Stanley Garner, WR, 6-3, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7401871/stanley-garner

51. Jason Swann, OL, 6-3, 278, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4103915/jason-swann

52. Davoan Hawkins, DE, 6-4, 250, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4383259/davoan-hawkins

53. Marvin Alexander, WR, 6-3, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5269941/marvin-alexander

54. D’Andre Ragin, DE/OLB, 6-3, 210, Miami Monsignor Pace

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4366714/dandre-ragin

55. Alonzo Clark, WR, 6-4, 172, Fort Lauderdale

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4148271/alonzo-clark

56. Coleman Crozier, DT, 6-0, 240, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4417227/coleman-crozier

57. Tyler Harrell, WR, 6-2, 175, Miami Columbus

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2009010/tyler-harrell

58. Sebastian Sainterling, OC, 6-3, 360, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4348006/sebastian-sainterling

59. Daniel Barker, TE, 6-4, 230, Deerfield Beach

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4677651/daniel-barker

60. Antquan Kinsey, LB, 5-11, 205, Miami Northwestern

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

61. Lamont Finnie, Athlete, 5-10, 170, Miami Edison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHQn83YSee0&feature=youtu.be

62. Keshaun Clarke, RB, 5-9, 193, Davie Western

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke

63. Craig Cooper, RB/Slot, 5-9, 170, Hollywood McArthur

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6103488/craig-cooper

64. Jordan Dillard, WR, 6-4, 175, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6268187/jordan-dillard

65. Malik Edwards, DE/DT, 6-0, 217, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6238642/malik-edwards

66. Dovran Ellington, S, 6-2, 175, Miami Dr. Krop

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6495883/dovran-ellington

67. Herman “Tre” Jackson, DB, 5-10, 160, Miami Southridge

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5295498/herman-tre-jackson

68. Akeem Hayes, WR, 5-10, 155, Hollywood South Broward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxnn5eZnrT4&feature=youtu.be

69. Thomas Burns, CB, 5-9, 155, Miami Northwestern

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264938/thomas-burns

70. Francky Jean-Louis, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Dr. Krop

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4622039/francky-jean-louis

71. Hunter Goetz, S, 6-2, 190, Miami Central

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz

72. Tyquan Thornton, 6-4, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174187/tyquan-thornton

73. Shaun Peterson, Jr., OLB, 6-2, 205, Davie Nova

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4808200/shaun-peterson-jr

74. Tavares Kelly, Jr., WR/RB, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4190223/tavares-kelly-jr

75. Carlos Sandy, WR/FS, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5279407/carlos-sandy

76. Max Worship, 6-2, 187, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5278633/maxwell-worship

77. Zack Zambrano, OL, 6-3, 290, Plantation American Heritage

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4025924/zackary-zambrano

78. Jeremiah Coleman, RB, 5-11, 190, Hollywood South Broward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiYK3R0LzC4

79. Johnny Ford, RB/Slot, 5-8, 170, Coral Gables

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4701674/johnny-ford

80. Eric “Dank” Smith, DB, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland

http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4508759/eric-dank-smith

As we said before, there are going to be so many athletes in this class to continue making a push toward the Top 80. Here are some to keep an eye on:

QUARTERBACKS

Bailey Aleman, 6-2, 215, Miami Ferguson

Reginald Anthony, 6-2, 175, Miramar Everglades

Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, 5-8, 160, Miami Northwestern

Michael Baiter, 6-5, 194, Miami Westminster Christian

Cameron Brooks, 6-0, 180, Coral Springs Coral Glades

George Bubrick, 6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School

Alec Carr, 6-0, 215, Miami Norland

Isaias Castellon, 6-0, 160, Miami High

Michael Cox, Jr., 6-1, 175, Miami Southridge

Cory Del Prado, 6-1, 182, Miami Florida Christian

Quinn Dempsey, 5-11, 165, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Michael DiLiello, 6-0, 170, Cooper City

Harrison Easton, 6-0, 175, Miami Westminster Christian

Beau Fillichio, 6-4, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Tyler Goodman, 6-0, 185, Parkland Douglas

Kyle Kaplan, 6-2, 205, Coral Springs

Desjuan Kearse, 5-11, 160, Hialeah Champagnat

James Micioni, 6-0, 170, Coconut Creek Monarch

Legend Moore, 6-0, 180, Hallandale

Wendell Morrison, 6-0, 175, North Miami Beach

Tijuane Morten, 5-10, 171, Miami Central

Yanez Rogers Jr., 6-3, 173, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Steve Romelo Williams, 6-0, 170, Miramar

Ronald Scriven, Jr., 5-8, 155, Hollywood Hills

Jordan Sepulveda, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs Charter

Marlon Serbin, 6-1, 180, Weston Cypress Bay

Logan Shooster, 5-10, 165, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

Cam Smith, 6-4, 185, Plantation American Heritage

Marlon Smith, 6-4, 175, Miami Carol City

Harrison Story, 6-2, 185, Davie Western

Hector Vargas, 6-0, 185, Doral Ronald Reagan

Santiago Venegas, 5-10, 170, Miami Belen Jesuit

Wayna Williams, 6-0, 180, Hialeah American

RUNNING BACK

Abraham Alce, 6-0, 235, Plantation American Heritage

Ghanem Alhindi, FB, 5-8, 203, Coconut Creek Monarch

Riley Allison, 5-11, 175, Parkland Douglas

Desmond Branton, 5-7, 145, Miramar Everglades

Darius Brown, 5-9, 160, Homestead South Dade

Willie Carter, 5-8, 140, Homestead Somerset Academy

John Correa, 5-6, 157, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

Terrence Crittenden, 5-10, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace

Kiaryn Davis, 5-7, 155, Miami Northwestern

Jordan Donaldson, RB/FS, 5-8, 175, Miami Palmetto

Giavante Evans, 5-9, 175, Deerfield Beach

Terence Evans, 5-8, 185, Miami Norland

Trey Flowers, 5-9, 205, Miami Palmetto

Henok Germain, 5-7, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Corey Hammett, 5-10, 170, Miami Northwestern

Dawson Hill, 5-11, 180, South Plantation

Kalonji Hill, 5-7, 150, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

James Jackson IV, 5-11, 199, Miami Gulliver Prep

Jakyus Johnson, 5-11, 202, Miramar Everglades

Jordan Johnson, 5-9, 180, Plantation American Heritage

Draquan Jones, 5-8, 185, Miami LaSalle

Sam Llewellyn, 5-10, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Aaron Louis, 5-10, 185, Miami Northwestern

Lawrence Papillon, 5-9, 175, Miami Dr. Krop

Kyeshaad Pennywell, 5-9, 175, Miramar

Nathaniel Stubbs, 5-9, 162, Sunrise Piper

Te’Cory Tutson, 5-8, 160, Southwest Miami

Keyondre White, 5-9, 210, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

RECEIVERS

Nathaniel Altman, 6-2, 155, Davie Nova

Andy Pierre-Antoine, WR, 6-0, 160, North Miami

Hunter Baron, WR, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Malik Beckford, 5-11, 150, Coral Springs Taravella

Quavon Beckford, 5-10, 165, Miami Northwestern

Jahsiah Bennett, 5-8, 155, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

Johaun Beresford, 5-9, 175, Miami Carol City

Chaii Bland, 5-6, 158, Miami Central

Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch

Keshan Brownlee, 5-10, 165, Hialeah-Miami Lakes

Kamari Bruton, 5-10, 165, Miami Southridge

Ladarius Burrows, 6-2, 185, Coconut Creek

Cole Caterbone, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Jonathan Caula, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep

Tevin Charles, 5-8, 145, Homestead Everglades Prep

Deshawn Charmant, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale

Zeryus Coleman, 6-1, 180, Hollywood Hills

Derrick Davis, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern

Lavontae Decius, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Tavontae Decius, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Gabriel Dunn, 6-2, 210, Miami Norland

Eric Hoff, Jr., Pembroke Pines West Broward

Jaeden Fagan, 6-0, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Bailey Finkelberg, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

Gregory Grate, Jr., 6-0, 170, Miami Carol City

Joe Hardy, 5-8, 150, Miami Palmetto

Jamarie Harrison, 5-8, 150, Miami Norland

Justin Hill, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern

Terrence Horne, Jr., 5-10, 170, Miramar

Malcolm Hyppolite, 5-11, 170, Miami Palmetto

Abdul Ibrahim, 6-0, 170, Miramar

Novric Jackson, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Alvin Johnson III, 6-0, 160, North Miami

Treyunn Lane, 5-8, 165, Hallandale

Brandon Lee, 5-6, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Marcus Lodge, 6-4, 185, Doral Academy

Seth McGill, 5-10, 179, Miami Central

Tai Lehtio, 6-0, 180, Parkland Douglas

Roy Livingstone, 6-0, 160, Miami Northwestern

Kyle McGregor, 5-11, 165, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

Dwayne Menders, 5-9, 160, Miramar

Samuel Oshodi, 5-11, 170, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Wayne Parrish, 6-1, 180, Coral Springs Taravella

Keyshawn Paul, 6-1, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace

Natavious Payne, 5-10, 165, Doral Academy

Terrell Perriman, WR, 5-9, 168, Miami Central

Edwin Reed, 6-0, 177, Miami Dr. Krop

Timothy Scippio, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Zahir Turner, 6-0, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington

Blake Veargis, 5-10, 155, Miami Norland

Ryan Warren, 6-3, 175, Miami Palmetto

Devon Washington, 6-0, 160, Miami Jackson

Vernon Williams, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto

Jahani Wright, 5-10, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

TIGHT ENDS

Ramsey Baty, 6-3, 210, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

Chris Carter, 6-1, 190, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

Steven Shine, 6-3, 205, Parkland Douglas

Robzel Sylvester, 6-3, 228, Plantation American Heritage

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Paulo Anastacio, 6-2, 280, Miami Westminster Christian

Terry Augustin, 6-3, 350, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

Adrian Bichara, 5-11, 235, Miami Coral Reef

Terron Carey, 6-2, 250, Miami Northwestern

Jeremy Czerenda, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale University School

Stone Daniel, 5-8, 269, Cooper City

Michal Dzienski, 6-4, 270, Miami Dr. Krop

Dane Ferguson, 6-1, 260, Davie Nova

Travis Flowers, 6-0, 246, Miami Palmetto

Jack Fris, 6-5, 300, Parkland Douglas

Avery Hall, 6-3, 280, Miami Northwestern

Artic Harris, 6-2, 275, Miami Norland

Lamont Harrison, 6-2, 270, Miramar Everglades

Dejmi Dumervil Jean, 6-4, 365, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Jacob Kaplan, 6-3, 285, Davie Western

Chad Keirnan, 6-2, 270, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Noah Lieberman, 6-2, 285, Fort Lauderdale University School

Rodney Mompremier, 6-3, 285, Miami Booker T. Washington

Montrell Newton, 6-0, 240, Miami Carol City

Daniel Perera, 6-1, 280, Miami Columbus

Willie Scott, 5-8, 224, Miami Northwestern

Cameron Stage, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Taurrian Stafford, 6-4, 290, Miami Central

Jaylaan Williams, 6-3, 290, Miami Coral Reef

Jawaun Wilson, 6-3, 270, Miami Carol City

Max Zinn, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Gary Anderson, 5-8, 287, Westland Hialeah

Dontae Banton, DE, 6-3, 215, Hollywood McArthur

Jamal Bartee, 6-2, 186, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Christopher Beedles, DE, 6-3, 225, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Caden Blanchard, DE, 6-3, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Quinton Brooks, 6-0, 255, Miami Booker T. Washington

Joseph Calzada, DE, 5-11, 210, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Cody Campbell, DE, 5-11, 200, Fort Lauderdale University School

Jonte Chance, 6-1, 300, Davie Nova

David Charles, DE, 6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Rollansky Darote, DE, 6-0, 213, North Miami

Kammrin Dawson, 5-11, 250, Homestead Somerset Academy

Uchenna Ezewike, DE, 6-3, 210, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

Cortland Faison, DE, 6-2, 180, Miami Northwestern

Amari Ferdinand, DE, 6-2, 235, Deerfield Beach

Tommy Govan, 6-0, 245, Hallandale

Stephen Greaves, DE, 6-0, 220, South Plantation

Reginald Lee, 6-0, 270, Miami Norland

Jonathan Lorza, 6-3, 280, Miami Killian

Brian Mondesir, DE, 6-0, 210, Miami Booker T. Washington

Hansky Paillant, 6-2, 220, Hollywood McArthur

Corey Prince, 6-0, 260, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Noah Rosado, 5-10, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch

Desmond Young, 6-3, 220, Hialeah Miami Lakes

LINEBACKERS

Armani Adelson, 5-9, 185, Plantation

Zeke Alexander, OLB, 6-3, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Gabriel Almeida, 5-11, 205, Doral Ronald Reagan

Christian Amaro, 5-11, 196, Homestead Everglades

Raymond Barr, 6-0, 200, Miami Norland

Kenny Bastida, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach

Donnell Bennett III, 6-0, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Dwayne Boyles, 6-1, 195, Miami Central

Kirby Burns, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

Jordan Chambers, 6-1, 210, Davie Western

Justin Chandler, 6-1, 190, Miami Beach

Sherron Chester, 6-1, 230, Miami Southridge

Carlton Cleophat, 6-0, 200, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Terrell Cofield, 6-2, 200, Doral Academy

Grayson Crozier, 6-0, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Javier Cuenca, 5-10, 185, Miami Christopher Columbus

Eric Davis III, 5-11, 190, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Emmanuel DelaNoval, 6-0, 205, Southwest Miami

Brett Elpert, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

Gregory Franklin, 6-2, 200, Miami Southridge

Calvin Hart, Jr., 6-2, 200, Plantation American Heritage

Noah Rice-Kerr, 6-0, 210, Miami Florida Christian

Tavares Ladler, 6-0, 190, Miramar

Jalen Mackie, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Dervon Marius, 6-1, 190, Homestead South Dade

Jamaree Miller, 5-11, 185, Hollywood McArthur

Brian Mondesir, 6-0, 190, Miami Edison

Daequan Nelson, 5-10, 180, Miami Carol City

Isaiah Paddyfoot, 6-1, 197, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

Marlon Pelote, 6-0, 190, Miami Northwestern

Nick Reed, 6-0, 200, Hallandale

Tyrik Robinson, 5-10, 210, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

D’andre Romero, 5-11, 174, Miramar Everglades

Ryan Saddler, 6-2, 225, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Zach Simmons, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage

Jesse Smith, 6-2, 198, Hollywood McArthur

Jaeden Suarez, 6-0, 180, Miami Killian

Kris Trapp, 5-11, 190, Miami Christopher Columbus

C.J. Williams, 5-10, 212, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Jordan Williams, 5-10, 190, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Leonard Wooten, 5-11, 185, Miami Southridge

Xavier Zavala, 6-0, 210, Hollywood McArthur

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Bran Alvarado, Jr., 5-10, 180, West Broward

Gabriel Aparicio, 6-1, 175, Miami Belen Jesuit

Ashante Appelby, 5-8, 150, Miami Palm Glades Academy

Keon Armstrong, 5-9, 160, Miami Northwestern

Kervens Augustin, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek Monarch

Kenneth Banks, 5-8, 150, Miami Jackson

Dominque Barahona, 5-8, 156, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Bryan Bernadelle, 5-8, 160, Hollywood McArthur

Nigel Bethel, Jr., 6-0, 165, Miami Northwestern

Adoni Black, 5-11, 165, Parkland Douglas

Chad Black, 5-10, 170, Miramar

Jonathen Borges, 5-9, 150, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

Jermaine Boyd, 5-7, 135, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Roshard Branch, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Arthur Brathwaite, 6-0, 185, Miami Central

Jamareeye Brown, 6-2, 165, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Dennis Butler III, 5-9, 165, Miramar

Jermaine Byrd, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas

Kedrick Camper, 5-8, 150, Plantation

Mark Carter, Jr., 5-11, 160, Miami Carol City

Jeff Charlemagne, 5-6, 140, Miami Palmetto

John Clayton, 5-9, 162, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Daniel Crenshaw, 5-9, 170, Miramar

Rodney Crooks, Jr., 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Tayondric Crowder, Jr., 5-10, 140, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Irshaad Davis, 5-10, 165, Miami Carol City

Nicholas Days, 6-0, 161, North Miami Mourning

Jayson Dennis, Jr., 5-10, 160 Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Cornelius Doe, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach

Zechariah Esdaille, 6-2, 185, Miami Northwestern

Machi Garland, 5-8, 158, Miami Monsignor Pace

Donovan Garnett, 5-9, 170, Miami Southridge

Cam Givens, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas

Christopher Hall, 6-2, 180, Miami Norland

Andrew Hallman, 6-2, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

Ron Hardge II, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Victor Harvey, Jr., 6-1, 181, Hollywood South Broward

Frank Heran, 6-0, 180, Davie Western

Detron Holloway, 5-10, 155, Miami Booker T. Washington

Ginial Isma, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

Ceddarius Johnson, 6-2, 180, Miami Killian

Chandler Jones, 5-10, 160, Miami Central

Frederick King, 5-10, 165, Miami Palmetto

Dyllan Lester, 6-1, 190, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

Xavier Lopez, 5-11, 165, Hialeah American

Chris Metayer, 6-3, 195, Miami Central

Derrick Nicholson, 5-11, 185, Miami Northwestern

Sharod Oliver, DB, 6-0, 165, Miami Northwestern

Demetrius Palmer, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach

Anthony Puntonet, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables

Jordan Riggins, 6-0, 200, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Robert Ruebel, 5-10, 165, Davie Western

Zayvion Wallace, 5-10, 185, Hollywood McArthur

Rachad Wildgoose, Jr., 5-11, 180, Coral Gables

Phenol Williams, 6-2, 175, Miami Carol City

KICKERS/PUNTERS

Griffin Cerra, 6-0, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Alex McCourt, PK, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Javan Rice, K/P, 6-3, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit

Sebastian Riella, PK, 5-8, 180, Coral Gables

Remember, if you have an athlete who is not on this extensive list, just drop the player and video highlight link to us at: Floridakids1@aol.com. Also, because athletes are changing schools daily, if we need to update schools, please let us know that as well.