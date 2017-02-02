Larry Blustein’s Class Of 2018 Pre-Spring Top 80

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
While we have been putting out lists and ranking for many, many decades, there are times when rating players becomes subjective – and that’s why so many lists and rankings are made.
What has kept us in the spotlight is our ability to see players live. Over 100 games, 20 camps, combines and 7-on-7 events as well as seeing these athletes in different sports, has given us a huge advantage when it comes to rating and projecting.
While opinions are made – and everyone has the right to have their own – the end result in anything will come from where that decision was made and how much truly went into making that decision.
Because we have promoted and evaluated every prospect in the state, choosing prospects is something that we do every day throughout the year – having the chance promote and expose thousands of local prospects.
The only science when making a list is you have to watch and see those talented young men up close and personal – and because we evaluate everyone and not just the “4 and 5 stars” – our success at projecting has certainly been right there on target.
There is no getting around the fact that when you have the pleasure to see over 100 teams in South Florida live – against top flight competition – you tend to have a great evaluating seat, which is indeed one of the perks of watching football down here.
But just watching many of these impressive football players on TV or video clip will never give an accurate assessment – when it comes to ranking players, watching them for 5-feet away.
As we release our Top 80 Class of 2018 listing, it is only a starting point that we will adjust throughout the spring and summer – and when we release again before the start of the 2017 season – many things will be updated, just like we have done for years.
Also, because we promote and list prospects, if some are overlooked early, we have the chance to put them on the radar and in the spotlight for hundreds and hundreds of college coaches to see.
Here is a look at some very talented and highly recruited prospects:
1. Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii
2. James Cook, RB, 5-11, 185, Miami Central
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6085481/james-cook
3. Xavier Williams, WR/DB, 6-1, 185, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068618/xavier-williams
4. Nik Bonitto, DE, 6-4, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285287/nicholas-bonitto
5. Joshua Jobe, DB, 6-2, 190, Miami Christopher Columbus
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4024608/joshua-jobe
6. Mark Pope, WR, 6-0, 160, Miami Southridge
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6165977/mark-pope
7. Rosendo Louis, LB, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4589961/rosendo-louis
8. Tyson Campbell, DB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4553946/tyson-campbell
9. Asante Samuel, CB, 5-9, 165 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel
10. Elijah Moore, WR, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4844428/elijah-moore
11. Yasir Abdullah, LB, 6-2, 195, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799974/yasir-abdullah
12. Al Blades, DB, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285146/al-blades-jr
13. Andrew Chatfield, DE, 6-3, 220, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5279539/andrew-chatfield
14. Gilbert Frierson, DB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4798941/gilbert-frierson
15. Dominick Watt, WR, 6-2, 195, Hollywood McArthur
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5030731/highlights
16. Trenell Troutman, DB, 5-11, 180, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman
17. Camron Davis, RB, 5-10, 190, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301408/camron-davis
18. Daquris Wiggins, WR, 6-2, 160, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4752954/highlights/215324375/v2
19. Kevin Austin, WR, 6-3, 185, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4844420
20. Rocky Shelton, LB, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4800397/darrell-rocky-shelton
21. James Head, Jr., DE, 6-5, 215, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5314574/james-head-jr
22. Nadab Joseph, S, 6-2, 175, Miami Edison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p5IKAmMOUs&feature=youtu.be
23. Nesta Silvera, DL, 6-2, 300, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4211562/nesta-silvera
24. Shaun Shivers, RB, 5-7, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068640/shaun-shivers
25. Delone “Bo” Scaife, OL, 6-3, 285, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5271496/delone-scaife
26. Miguel Edwards, DB, 6-0, 165, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4716488/miguel-edwards
27. Robert Hicks, DE, 6-2, 220, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5310981/robert-hicks
28. Randy Russell, S, 5-11, 180, Miami Carol City
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5242369/randy-russell
29. Patrick Joyner, DE, 6-2, 225, Homestead South Dade
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner
30. Ashtan Pierre, Athlete, 6-2, 200, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6041743/ashtan-pierre
31. D.J. Ivey, DB, 6-1, 180, Homestead South Dade
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754675/highlights/200667419/v2
32. Donovan Georges, LB, 6-2, 224, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
https://www.hudl.com/profile/8169708/donovan-georges
33. Billy Joseph, OLB, 6-1, 217, Miami Edison
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4038612/billy-joseph
34. Bryce Oliver, WR, 6-3, 205, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/o/6219968
35. Ivan Thomas, WR, 6-4, 200, Miami Palmetto
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4787286/ivan-thomas
36. Randy Charlton, DE, 6-3, 235, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754678/randy-charlton
37. Gregory Rousseau, WR/DE, 6-6, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6059454/gregory-rousseau
38. Kayode Oladele, DE, 6-3, 235, Miami Edison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SlnKn7e-ZM&sns=tw
39. Jaquan Beaver, LB, 6-1, 190, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4205413/jaquan-beaver
40. Divaad Wilson, DB, 6-0, 170, Miami Northwestern
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4366568/divaad-wilson
41. Jamal Anderson, CB, 6-2, 175, Homestead South Dade
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson
42. Kahric Bell, OL, 6-6, 295, North Miami Beach
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6031359/kahric-belle
43. Logan Giordano, WR/CB, 5-11, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4407255/logan-giordano
44. Miles Jones, Slot/RB, 5-9, 170, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5447616/miles-jones
45. Marquis Williams, CB, 5-9, 165, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4127631/marquis-williams
46. Traquan Butler, DB, 5-9, 175, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5439068/traquan-butler
47. Xavier Burns, DE/OLB, 6-3, 190, Coral Gables
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/xavier-burns
48. Davontae McCrae, DE, 6-5, 255, Miami Northwestern
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6530969/davontae-mccrae
49. Bryand Rincher, CB, 5-9, 160, Sunrise Piper
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher
50. Stanley Garner, WR, 6-3, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7401871/stanley-garner
51. Jason Swann, OL, 6-3, 278, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4103915/jason-swann
52. Davoan Hawkins, DE, 6-4, 250, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
https://www.hudl.com/profile/4383259/davoan-hawkins
53. Marvin Alexander, WR, 6-3, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5269941/marvin-alexander
54. D’Andre Ragin, DE/OLB, 6-3, 210, Miami Monsignor Pace
https://www.hudl.com/profile/4366714/dandre-ragin
55. Alonzo Clark, WR, 6-4, 172, Fort Lauderdale
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4148271/alonzo-clark
56. Coleman Crozier, DT, 6-0, 240, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4417227/coleman-crozier
57. Tyler Harrell, WR, 6-2, 175, Miami Columbus
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/2009010/tyler-harrell
58. Sebastian Sainterling, OC, 6-3, 360, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4348006/sebastian-sainterling
59. Daniel Barker, TE, 6-4, 230, Deerfield Beach
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4677651/daniel-barker
60. Antquan Kinsey, LB, 5-11, 205, Miami Northwestern
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey
61. Lamont Finnie, Athlete, 5-10, 170, Miami Edison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHQn83YSee0&feature=youtu.be
62. Keshaun Clarke, RB, 5-9, 193, Davie Western
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke
63. Craig Cooper, RB/Slot, 5-9, 170, Hollywood McArthur
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6103488/craig-cooper
64. Jordan Dillard, WR, 6-4, 175, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6268187/jordan-dillard
65. Malik Edwards, DE/DT, 6-0, 217, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6238642/malik-edwards
66. Dovran Ellington, S, 6-2, 175, Miami Dr. Krop
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6495883/dovran-ellington
67. Herman “Tre” Jackson, DB, 5-10, 160, Miami Southridge
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5295498/herman-tre-jackson
68. Akeem Hayes, WR, 5-10, 155, Hollywood South Broward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxnn5eZnrT4&feature=youtu.be
69. Thomas Burns, CB, 5-9, 155, Miami Northwestern
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264938/thomas-burns
70. Francky Jean-Louis, OLB, 6-2, 200, Miami Dr. Krop
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4622039/francky-jean-louis
71. Hunter Goetz, S, 6-2, 190, Miami Central
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz
72. Tyquan Thornton, 6-4, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174187/tyquan-thornton
73. Shaun Peterson, Jr., OLB, 6-2, 205, Davie Nova
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4808200/shaun-peterson-jr
74. Tavares Kelly, Jr., WR/RB, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4190223/tavares-kelly-jr
75. Carlos Sandy, WR/FS, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5279407/carlos-sandy
76. Max Worship, 6-2, 187, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
https://www.hudl.com/profile/5278633/maxwell-worship
77. Zack Zambrano, OL, 6-3, 290, Plantation American Heritage
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4025924/zackary-zambrano
78. Jeremiah Coleman, RB, 5-11, 190, Hollywood South Broward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiYK3R0LzC4
79. Johnny Ford, RB/Slot, 5-8, 170, Coral Gables
https://www.hudl.com/profile/4701674/johnny-ford
80. Eric “Dank” Smith, DB, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland
http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4508759/eric-dank-smith
As we said before, there are going to be so many athletes in this class to continue making a push toward the Top 80. Here are some to keep an eye on:
QUARTERBACKS
Bailey Aleman, 6-2, 215, Miami Ferguson
Reginald Anthony, 6-2, 175, Miramar Everglades
Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, 5-8, 160, Miami Northwestern
Michael Baiter, 6-5, 194, Miami Westminster Christian
Cameron Brooks, 6-0, 180, Coral Springs Coral Glades
George Bubrick, 6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School
Alec Carr, 6-0, 215, Miami Norland
Isaias Castellon, 6-0, 160, Miami High
Michael Cox, Jr., 6-1, 175, Miami Southridge
Cory Del Prado, 6-1, 182, Miami Florida Christian
Quinn Dempsey, 5-11, 165, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Michael DiLiello, 6-0, 170, Cooper City
Harrison Easton, 6-0, 175, Miami Westminster Christian
Beau Fillichio, 6-4, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Tyler Goodman, 6-0, 185, Parkland Douglas
Kyle Kaplan, 6-2, 205, Coral Springs
Desjuan Kearse, 5-11, 160, Hialeah Champagnat
James Micioni, 6-0, 170, Coconut Creek Monarch
Legend Moore, 6-0, 180, Hallandale
Wendell Morrison, 6-0, 175, North Miami Beach
Tijuane Morten, 5-10, 171, Miami Central
Yanez Rogers Jr., 6-3, 173, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Steve Romelo Williams, 6-0, 170, Miramar
Ronald Scriven, Jr., 5-8, 155, Hollywood Hills
Jordan Sepulveda, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs Charter
Marlon Serbin, 6-1, 180, Weston Cypress Bay
Logan Shooster, 5-10, 165, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep
Cam Smith, 6-4, 185, Plantation American Heritage
Marlon Smith, 6-4, 175, Miami Carol City
Harrison Story, 6-2, 185, Davie Western
Hector Vargas, 6-0, 185, Doral Ronald Reagan
Santiago Venegas, 5-10, 170, Miami Belen Jesuit
Wayna Williams, 6-0, 180, Hialeah American
RUNNING BACK
Abraham Alce, 6-0, 235, Plantation American Heritage
Ghanem Alhindi, FB, 5-8, 203, Coconut Creek Monarch
Riley Allison, 5-11, 175, Parkland Douglas
Desmond Branton, 5-7, 145, Miramar Everglades
Darius Brown, 5-9, 160, Homestead South Dade
Willie Carter, 5-8, 140, Homestead Somerset Academy
John Correa, 5-6, 157, Hialeah Barbara Goleman
Terrence Crittenden, 5-10, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace
Kiaryn Davis, 5-7, 155, Miami Northwestern
Jordan Donaldson, RB/FS, 5-8, 175, Miami Palmetto
Giavante Evans, 5-9, 175, Deerfield Beach
Terence Evans, 5-8, 185, Miami Norland
Trey Flowers, 5-9, 205, Miami Palmetto
Henok Germain, 5-7, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Corey Hammett, 5-10, 170, Miami Northwestern
Dawson Hill, 5-11, 180, South Plantation
Kalonji Hill, 5-7, 150, Hialeah Barbara Goleman
James Jackson IV, 5-11, 199, Miami Gulliver Prep
Jakyus Johnson, 5-11, 202, Miramar Everglades
Jordan Johnson, 5-9, 180, Plantation American Heritage
Draquan Jones, 5-8, 185, Miami LaSalle
Sam Llewellyn, 5-10, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Aaron Louis, 5-10, 185, Miami Northwestern
Lawrence Papillon, 5-9, 175, Miami Dr. Krop
Kyeshaad Pennywell, 5-9, 175, Miramar
Nathaniel Stubbs, 5-9, 162, Sunrise Piper
Te’Cory Tutson, 5-8, 160, Southwest Miami
Keyondre White, 5-9, 210, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
RECEIVERS
Nathaniel Altman, 6-2, 155, Davie Nova
Andy Pierre-Antoine, WR, 6-0, 160, North Miami
Hunter Baron, WR, 5-8, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Malik Beckford, 5-11, 150, Coral Springs Taravella
Quavon Beckford, 5-10, 165, Miami Northwestern
Jahsiah Bennett, 5-8, 155, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
Johaun Beresford, 5-9, 175, Miami Carol City
Chaii Bland, 5-6, 158, Miami Central
Nicholas Brown, 6-0, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch
Keshan Brownlee, 5-10, 165, Hialeah-Miami Lakes
Kamari Bruton, 5-10, 165, Miami Southridge
Ladarius Burrows, 6-2, 185, Coconut Creek
Cole Caterbone, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Jonathan Caula, 5-9, 160, Homestead Everglades Prep
Tevin Charles, 5-8, 145, Homestead Everglades Prep
Deshawn Charmant, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale
Zeryus Coleman, 6-1, 180, Hollywood Hills
Derrick Davis, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern
Lavontae Decius, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Tavontae Decius, 5-10, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Gabriel Dunn, 6-2, 210, Miami Norland
Eric Hoff, Jr., Pembroke Pines West Broward
Jaeden Fagan, 6-0, 140, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Bailey Finkelberg, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
Gregory Grate, Jr., 6-0, 170, Miami Carol City
Joe Hardy, 5-8, 150, Miami Palmetto
Jamarie Harrison, 5-8, 150, Miami Norland
Justin Hill, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern
Terrence Horne, Jr., 5-10, 170, Miramar
Malcolm Hyppolite, 5-11, 170, Miami Palmetto
Abdul Ibrahim, 6-0, 170, Miramar
Novric Jackson, 6-1, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Alvin Johnson III, 6-0, 160, North Miami
Treyunn Lane, 5-8, 165, Hallandale
Brandon Lee, 5-6, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Marcus Lodge, 6-4, 185, Doral Academy
Seth McGill, 5-10, 179, Miami Central
Tai Lehtio, 6-0, 180, Parkland Douglas
Roy Livingstone, 6-0, 160, Miami Northwestern
Kyle McGregor, 5-11, 165, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
Dwayne Menders, 5-9, 160, Miramar
Samuel Oshodi, 5-11, 170, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Wayne Parrish, 6-1, 180, Coral Springs Taravella
Keyshawn Paul, 6-1, 180, Miami Monsignor Pace
Natavious Payne, 5-10, 165, Doral Academy
Terrell Perriman, WR, 5-9, 168, Miami Central
Edwin Reed, 6-0, 177, Miami Dr. Krop
Timothy Scippio, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Zahir Turner, 6-0, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington
Blake Veargis, 5-10, 155, Miami Norland
Ryan Warren, 6-3, 175, Miami Palmetto
Devon Washington, 6-0, 160, Miami Jackson
Vernon Williams, 6-0, 180, Miami Palmetto
Jahani Wright, 5-10, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
TIGHT ENDS
Ramsey Baty, 6-3, 210, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
Chris Carter, 6-1, 190, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
Steven Shine, 6-3, 205, Parkland Douglas
Robzel Sylvester, 6-3, 228, Plantation American Heritage
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Paulo Anastacio, 6-2, 280, Miami Westminster Christian
Terry Augustin, 6-3, 350, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
Adrian Bichara, 5-11, 235, Miami Coral Reef
Terron Carey, 6-2, 250, Miami Northwestern
Jeremy Czerenda, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale University School
Stone Daniel, 5-8, 269, Cooper City
Michal Dzienski, 6-4, 270, Miami Dr. Krop
Dane Ferguson, 6-1, 260, Davie Nova
Travis Flowers, 6-0, 246, Miami Palmetto
Jack Fris, 6-5, 300, Parkland Douglas
Avery Hall, 6-3, 280, Miami Northwestern
Artic Harris, 6-2, 275, Miami Norland
Lamont Harrison, 6-2, 270, Miramar Everglades
Dejmi Dumervil Jean, 6-4, 365, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Jacob Kaplan, 6-3, 285, Davie Western
Chad Keirnan, 6-2, 270, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Noah Lieberman, 6-2, 285, Fort Lauderdale University School
Rodney Mompremier, 6-3, 285, Miami Booker T. Washington
Montrell Newton, 6-0, 240, Miami Carol City
Daniel Perera, 6-1, 280, Miami Columbus
Willie Scott, 5-8, 224, Miami Northwestern
Cameron Stage, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Taurrian Stafford, 6-4, 290, Miami Central
Jaylaan Williams, 6-3, 290, Miami Coral Reef
Jawaun Wilson, 6-3, 270, Miami Carol City
Max Zinn, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Gary Anderson, 5-8, 287, Westland Hialeah
Dontae Banton, DE, 6-3, 215, Hollywood McArthur
Jamal Bartee, 6-2, 186, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Christopher Beedles, DE, 6-3, 225, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Caden Blanchard, DE, 6-3, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Quinton Brooks, 6-0, 255, Miami Booker T. Washington
Joseph Calzada, DE, 5-11, 210, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Cody Campbell, DE, 5-11, 200, Fort Lauderdale University School
Jonte Chance, 6-1, 300, Davie Nova
David Charles, DE, 6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Rollansky Darote, DE, 6-0, 213, North Miami
Kammrin Dawson, 5-11, 250, Homestead Somerset Academy
Uchenna Ezewike, DE, 6-3, 210, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
Cortland Faison, DE, 6-2, 180, Miami Northwestern
Amari Ferdinand, DE, 6-2, 235, Deerfield Beach
Tommy Govan, 6-0, 245, Hallandale
Stephen Greaves, DE, 6-0, 220, South Plantation
Reginald Lee, 6-0, 270, Miami Norland
Jonathan Lorza, 6-3, 280, Miami Killian
Brian Mondesir, DE, 6-0, 210, Miami Booker T. Washington
Hansky Paillant, 6-2, 220, Hollywood McArthur
Corey Prince, 6-0, 260, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Noah Rosado, 5-10, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch
Desmond Young, 6-3, 220, Hialeah Miami Lakes
LINEBACKERS
Armani Adelson, 5-9, 185, Plantation
Zeke Alexander, OLB, 6-3, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Gabriel Almeida, 5-11, 205, Doral Ronald Reagan
Christian Amaro, 5-11, 196, Homestead Everglades
Raymond Barr, 6-0, 200, Miami Norland
Kenny Bastida, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach
Donnell Bennett III, 6-0, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Dwayne Boyles, 6-1, 195, Miami Central
Kirby Burns, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep
Jordan Chambers, 6-1, 210, Davie Western
Justin Chandler, 6-1, 190, Miami Beach
Sherron Chester, 6-1, 230, Miami Southridge
Carlton Cleophat, 6-0, 200, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Terrell Cofield, 6-2, 200, Doral Academy
Grayson Crozier, 6-0, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Javier Cuenca, 5-10, 185, Miami Christopher Columbus
Eric Davis III, 5-11, 190, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Emmanuel DelaNoval, 6-0, 205, Southwest Miami
Brett Elpert, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
Gregory Franklin, 6-2, 200, Miami Southridge
Calvin Hart, Jr., 6-2, 200, Plantation American Heritage
Noah Rice-Kerr, 6-0, 210, Miami Florida Christian
Tavares Ladler, 6-0, 190, Miramar
Jalen Mackie, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Dervon Marius, 6-1, 190, Homestead South Dade
Jamaree Miller, 5-11, 185, Hollywood McArthur
Brian Mondesir, 6-0, 190, Miami Edison
Daequan Nelson, 5-10, 180, Miami Carol City
Isaiah Paddyfoot, 6-1, 197, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
Marlon Pelote, 6-0, 190, Miami Northwestern
Nick Reed, 6-0, 200, Hallandale
Tyrik Robinson, 5-10, 210, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
D’andre Romero, 5-11, 174, Miramar Everglades
Ryan Saddler, 6-2, 225, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Zach Simmons, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage
Jesse Smith, 6-2, 198, Hollywood McArthur
Jaeden Suarez, 6-0, 180, Miami Killian
Kris Trapp, 5-11, 190, Miami Christopher Columbus
C.J. Williams, 5-10, 212, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Jordan Williams, 5-10, 190, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Leonard Wooten, 5-11, 185, Miami Southridge
Xavier Zavala, 6-0, 210, Hollywood McArthur
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Bran Alvarado, Jr., 5-10, 180, West Broward
Gabriel Aparicio, 6-1, 175, Miami Belen Jesuit
Ashante Appelby, 5-8, 150, Miami Palm Glades Academy
Keon Armstrong, 5-9, 160, Miami Northwestern
Kervens Augustin, 5-11, 150, Coconut Creek Monarch
Kenneth Banks, 5-8, 150, Miami Jackson
Dominque Barahona, 5-8, 156, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Bryan Bernadelle, 5-8, 160, Hollywood McArthur
Nigel Bethel, Jr., 6-0, 165, Miami Northwestern
Adoni Black, 5-11, 165, Parkland Douglas
Chad Black, 5-10, 170, Miramar
Jonathen Borges, 5-9, 150, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy
Jermaine Boyd, 5-7, 135, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Roshard Branch, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Arthur Brathwaite, 6-0, 185, Miami Central
Jamareeye Brown, 6-2, 165, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Dennis Butler III, 5-9, 165, Miramar
Jermaine Byrd, 5-10, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas
Kedrick Camper, 5-8, 150, Plantation
Mark Carter, Jr., 5-11, 160, Miami Carol City
Jeff Charlemagne, 5-6, 140, Miami Palmetto
John Clayton, 5-9, 162, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Daniel Crenshaw, 5-9, 170, Miramar
Rodney Crooks, Jr., 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Tayondric Crowder, Jr., 5-10, 140, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Irshaad Davis, 5-10, 165, Miami Carol City
Nicholas Days, 6-0, 161, North Miami Mourning
Jayson Dennis, Jr., 5-10, 160 Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Cornelius Doe, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach
Zechariah Esdaille, 6-2, 185, Miami Northwestern
Machi Garland, 5-8, 158, Miami Monsignor Pace
Donovan Garnett, 5-9, 170, Miami Southridge
Cam Givens, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas
Christopher Hall, 6-2, 180, Miami Norland
Andrew Hallman, 6-2, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
Ron Hardge II, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Victor Harvey, Jr., 6-1, 181, Hollywood South Broward
Frank Heran, 6-0, 180, Davie Western
Detron Holloway, 5-10, 155, Miami Booker T. Washington
Ginial Isma, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
Ceddarius Johnson, 6-2, 180, Miami Killian
Chandler Jones, 5-10, 160, Miami Central
Frederick King, 5-10, 165, Miami Palmetto
Dyllan Lester, 6-1, 190, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
Xavier Lopez, 5-11, 165, Hialeah American
Chris Metayer, 6-3, 195, Miami Central
Derrick Nicholson, 5-11, 185, Miami Northwestern
Sharod Oliver, DB, 6-0, 165, Miami Northwestern
Demetrius Palmer, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach
Anthony Puntonet, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables
Jordan Riggins, 6-0, 200, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Robert Ruebel, 5-10, 165, Davie Western
Zayvion Wallace, 5-10, 185, Hollywood McArthur
Rachad Wildgoose, Jr., 5-11, 180, Coral Gables
Phenol Williams, 6-2, 175, Miami Carol City
KICKERS/PUNTERS
Griffin Cerra, 6-0, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Alex McCourt, PK, 6-1, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Javan Rice, K/P, 6-3, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit
Sebastian Riella, PK, 5-8, 180, Coral Gables
Remember, if you have an athlete who is not on this extensive list, just drop the player and video highlight link to us at: Floridakids1@aol.com. Also, because athletes are changing schools daily, if we need to update schools, please let us know that as well.