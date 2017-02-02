Gables Attempted Abduction Caught On Camera

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – An early morning attempted abduction was caught on camera in Coral Gables.
On December 22nd, a 24-year-old woman Coper 29 on Miracle Mile around 12:45 a.m. and began to walk to her car.
She was on the sidewalk along Aragon Avenue when suddenly a silver, four-door car pulled up next to her and a man got out.
The man, who was dressed in a light colored shirt with the sleeves rolled up and dark pants, walked up to her and said, “Hey, I`m Mike” and grabbed her. Video from a security camera in the area shows him wrapping his arms around her waist and picking her off the ground.
The woman struggled against him and was able to break free. As she ran to an alley beside a parking garage to get away, the man took off.
The woman said she ran into two construction workers who walked her to her car.
Police have not released a description of the man. If he’s caught, he will be charged with battery.