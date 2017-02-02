Florida Awards Grants In Battle Against Zika Virus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Grants have been awarded to ten Florida universities and research institutions in the fight against the spread of the Zika virus.
They’ve been tasked with speeding up the development of a Zika vaccine, devising new testing methods and studying the long-term impacts of the mosquito-borne virus.
Gov. Rick Scott announced the 34 grant awards in Tampa. The grants are funded through $25 million that Scott authorized last year for Zika research and vaccine development.
The state’s surgeon general, Dr. Celeste Philip, said in a statement that Florida can’t relax its efforts to fight the Zika virus during the current winter reprieve from mosquitoes.
According to a statement from Scott’s office, the University of Miami received the largest grant award: over $13 million for Zika test and vaccine development, as well as studies of the virus’ effects in children and pregnant women.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)