Arnold To Trump: Let’s Switch Jobs So Nation Can “Sleep Comfortably”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Trump is picking a fight with one of the world’s biggest action stars over TV ratings.
At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., the president joked about “The Apprentice” creator, Mark Burnett, and the low ratings the show has had since Arnold Schwarzenegger stepped into the role the president formerly held as the show’s host.
“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump told the crowd. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again.”
Trump then told the crowd he wanted to pray for Arnold and the show’s poor ratings.
Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, had said during the presidential election that he would not be voting for Trump.
On Thursday morning, the Terminator fired back with a suggestion.
President Trump is still considered an Executive Producer of the show. The premiere for the show’s newest season earlier this year fell far below season premieres in the past.
One Comment
As a young Republican living in Northern California, all I can say is NO THANK YOU, ARNOLD!
Arnold singlehandedly hurt the Republican Party in a state that TWICE elected Ronald Reagan as governor.
Arnold must not know that he isn’t even eligible to be prez, considering he was born in Austria.
He needs to go lay down somewhere and just die.
Given how you ran the State of California (and the fact you not a natural born citizen & can never be President) I stick with President Trump, thank you very much.
You’re not fit to be dog catcher much less the leader of the free world. Aren’t you supposed to be pushing the man made globull warming lie with al gore somewhere.
Ya, Arnold did such a swell job in California. At least Trump has the courage of his convictions and is not backing down because of push back from the left.
Body by Ferrari brain by Mattel.
Arnold just wants access to Illegals so he can impregnate them with his Anchor Babies.
Yeah, Arnold, because you did such a great job with Kalifornia….
Sorry Arnold. YOU chose not to run. And you would have lost anyway. Trumps a winner.
Arnold, my former governor…you had a chance! you blew it! You folded up and ran away like a little dog, with your tail between your legs! you are not a leader like our President Trump! and, yes, we are sleeping very well, thank you!
Shouldn’t you be putting your time to important things like banging ugly maids?
Hey Arnold – Anyone who thinks calling in the “heavy artillery” in Mobile Strike is an air raid isn’t qualified to be CINC.
I too, am sleeping better since Trump was inaugurated. Arnold…….keep your mouth shut. You have nothing of significance to say.
Well Arnold, the American People just woke up. We are not going to go back to sleep again for a long long time.
What—so you can wreck the Country like you did our state, the State of California? No thanks!
No one in real America cares what Arnold or any of the other Hollywood pukes think.That’s why Trump is MAGA!!!
Yup, Arnold’s dad VOLUNTEERED to be a Nazi SS…sounds like Arnold would be Soros’ presidential candidate.
That is an unfair criticism. Regardless of how you feel about Arnold, he is not responsible for his father’s sins.
Well, his ego had to hit back. But Trump just has way too much momentum right now. Probably should have hit back with humility and modesty.
The guy was a disaster as our governor and folded to pressure from the left not to mention he was a TERRIBLE husband who banged the housekeeper and fathered an illegitimate son. NO THANKS ARNOLD.
From the guy who single handedly destroyed the Republican party in California through his absolutely horrible performance as governor? Moonbeam is a better governor than you were, and that is REALLY saying something.
Please, go join the Democrats. Whatever you do, stay away from any office of government.
Oops. Read beyond the headline. Trump started it by referring to how “The Apprentice” has lower share now than when Trump starred. Arnold’s response was reasonable. They both are no doubt laughing at the “controversy”.
Arnold had a hidden family with children.. He is hollywood and qualified..
Sorry, Arnold, but the fact is….you are not qualified to be President of the United States.
Arnold is all flabby. He can no longer produce muscle tissue due to constant use of steroids. He admits abusing it his entire career. The only woman he could bang was his own unattractive maid. It’s not even his child, but he accepted it in order to not be teased about his zero sperm count.
Stifle it, Arnold. For the past few months, I’ve been sleeping better than I have in 8 years.
The sad thing is #liberal #progressive #media would ignore ur #sexual mess with #nanny unlike what they did 2 @POTUS #hotmic
Trashing Trump isn’t going to save your career, Arnold.
I would rather Trump didn’t concern himself with things like ratings of a show he used to premier in but Arnie was a likable but poor governor of California and the last thing we would need is an illegal President. Now that would be priceless but inappropriate.
Arnold must have forgotten he got fired as the governor of the worst state in the union….why would we want to replace a compatent guy with an incompetent guy?
this guys been cucked so badly by the kennedys
Arnold needs to start looking for a job because HE SUCKS on the apprentice. Arnold, you’re TERMINATED. May be you could get a job with Trump though. While he’s flying around in AF1, you could wash and wax the Trump planes and limos.
So many people who didn’t mind Obama’s deal giving Iran the path to build a nuclear bomb now have a problem with a President who thinks otherwise?
Aren’t they supposed to be the champions of nuclear non-proliferation?
Arnolds’ performance as CA gov = epic fail, only things he ran good his mouth, like Obama.
Why would we do that considering that you have failed at both jobs.
No thanks Arnold, I’m not comfortable with a POTUS that doesn’t know he’s ineligible to be POTUS
Arnold lost me when he pardoned the murderer for his bud.
So let me get this straight. So now you want to do for the country what you did for California?
No thanks!! Stick with promoting video games, that’s more your speed now.
Seems like the American people are already sleeping pretty well watching Arnold’s show.
Really Arnold?? Thin skinned much?? Liberals just cant take a joke can they.
Good PR for your show. But hell no!
Arnold, You did a great job in California didn’t you and why would I want ISIS to sleep comfortably?
Finally, Americans have real hope and not the lies Obama was shoving down our throats.
OMG I can’t imagine Ahnuld, he’s be bending over for Schumer and Pelosi 24-7.
No thanks, Musclehead. Been sleeping GREAT since Trump got in. Arnold, try burping and pacifiers for you liberal babies throwing their toys.
Good Lord, I would NOT Sleep Better if “The Terminator” was President! He certainly didn’t make Californication any Better! If he can’t make even a State Better, how does he Expect to make an Entire Country Better?!
Note to Arnold: You weren’t born in the United States, you cannot possibly be president. But you know that already. I’m not even mentioning your political record!
what’s the matter Arnie? Mad because he is going to deport all your mistresses?
This is epic stuff! Trump and Arnold are trolling each other! 😀 Bwaaaahahahahahahaha!
Arnold your not a natural born citizen of the USA. Obama wasn’t either you say.
Arnold forgets that Trump is still the executive producer or The Apprentice and can FIRE him.
No he can’t! ….Trump is EP in name only … he has nothing to do with the show’s production.
Be quiet Arnold, you are paid to dance and sing, Trump on the other hand made his billions first then became a T.V. personality. With out Hollywood Arnold you would still be flipping burger when you were not at the gym.
Haven’t slept this well in decades, myself. What about you, Arnold?
Arnold can’t do any worse than this incompetent clown.
I put Arnold in the same POS category as Chris Christie. Arnold jumped the shark after Pumping Iron.
Living proof that steroid use causes brain damage.
We want to make America great again not terminate her from bad governing!
Arnold was brainwashed by the left. He talked big with the girly talk, but then met with Buffet and Rothschild and became a whimp.
So why does this fool think he’s a republican?
The roids have taken over his pee brain. He did so great in Kalifornia.
god I hope California secedes….PLEASE!!!!!!!
I would rather my cat fluffy had the football right now, so Arnold is like George Washington, compared to the empty headed Steve Bannon puppet we have now! Thanks all you blue collar heros in the rust belt! Enjoy the outcome!
Could be Arnold just wants to find an ugly female housekeeper in D.C. to sire another child with.
I like Arnold Ok, but comedy is not his strong suit.
Arnold..you are the one who slept well during your Governor’s gig. The maid you were sctupping could have done better you meathead!
Arnold, if you want to be president then run. Obviously you better stick to acting though.
You have failed as governor and running the Apprentice.
If anyone ever doubted what a complete psycho FREAK Schwarzenegger is just watch the movie “Pumping Iron”. He talks about how he “….literally…” uh….climaxes…. when he is flexing in front of a mirror.
GTH Arnold, I am sure Maria agrees with me, your a joke and a fraud
Loser! He did nothing for California except take advantage of the help.
No thanks Arnold Go back to you video games and the APP Store!