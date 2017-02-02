Arnold To Trump: Let’s Switch Jobs So Nation Can “Sleep Comfortably”

February 2, 2017 11:51 AM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Trump is picking a fight with one of the world’s biggest action stars over TV ratings.

At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., the president joked about “The Apprentice” creator, Mark Burnett, and the low ratings the show has had since Arnold Schwarzenegger stepped into the role the president formerly held as the show’s host.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump told the crowd. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again.”

Trump then told the crowd he wanted to pray for Arnold and the show’s poor ratings.

Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, had said during the presidential election that he would not be voting for Trump.

On Thursday morning, the Terminator fired back with a suggestion.

President Trump is still considered an Executive Producer of the show. The premiere for the show’s newest season earlier this year fell far below season premieres in the past.

