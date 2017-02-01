Trump Meets African-American Leaders Amid SCOTUS Backlash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump met with African-American leaders Wednesday to kick off the start of African-American History month.

“This story is one of unimaginable sacrifice,” said Trump who hosted a listening session. “I am proud to honor this heritage and will be honoring it more and more.”

President Trump voiced promises he would like to keep during his time as president with Dr. Ben Carson by his side – his new Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary.

“We need more jobs. We need better wages. We’re going to work a lot in the inner cities,” said Trump.

The president called for an end to violence in the country – specifically pointing out Chicago.

“What’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country,” said Trump.

Just a day before, the president announced his pick to fill the spot of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The president named Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee. Gorsuch is on Capitol Hill meeting with senators who will decide his nomination.

Gorsuch will need to get past senate Democrats who are still furious that Republicans blocked Judge Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination for 293 days.

Like many Senate Democrats, Connecticut’s Dick Blumenthal expressed skepticism Tuesday night but not outright opposition.

“I’m troubled by his stance on privacy rights, particularly women’s healthcare, worker and consumer protections, public health, and safety. I’m going to continue to review his record,” said Blumenthal.

Meanwhile, Republicans were thrilled and praised Gorsuch as an “impressive” and “respected” consistent Conservative.

“I think it is very tough, very tough to attack this judge’s credentials…you look at his judicial experience great temperament,” said South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune.

That temperament helped Gorsuch win unanimous approval from the Senate in 2006 when he was up for appeals court judge.

Among those who did not oppose his nomination were then-Senators Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and the current Democratic leader Chuck Schumer who has said for weeks he has one key criterion:

“Nominate a mainstream person, not someone way out of the mainstream,” said Schumer. “If they’re out of the mainstream and wouldn’t garner bipartisan support, yeah, we’re going to fight that nominee tooth and nail. ”

Last night, Schumer said, “I have very serious doubts about Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard.”

Democrats are in no mood to hand Republicans an easy victory after they successfully blocked former president Obama’s Supreme Court nominee for 10 months.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell insists it’s apples and oranges.

“This is the beginning of a four-year term. This is not in the middle of a presidential election,” said McConnell.