Traffic Light Signals Debate Between Officer, Crash Victims’ Family

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a tragic accident that killed two people and involved one of their own.

The victims’ family believes a Miami-Dade police officer is at fault. The department says he wasn’t. What is certain is that a brother and sister are now left without their parents and need your help.

At 5:45 a.m. on January 9th, Lucy Macias, her brother Francisco, and their grandmother’s lives turned into a nightmare.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was just a normal day like any other day,” said Lucy.

Her father, Johnny, was taking her mother, also named Lucy, to school and left their home on 90th Street and 97th Avenue.

Only 14 blocks away, their white Nissan pickup collided with a black Dodge Ram, driven by off-duty MDPD officer, Allen Reyes.

Lucy’s father died instantly. Her mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Reyes had minor injuries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police have said all signs indicate that the officer had the right of way. At that time of the morning, they said, as Ofc. Reyes traveled west on 104th Street, the lights were flashing yellow — meaning Macias, driving south on 97th Avenue, drove through flashing red lights and did not stop.

Lucy’s mother was in the ICU for 19 days.

“It was really hard on us emotionally and physically, sleeping in the hospital, hoping and praying that she would wake up,” said Lucy.

Her mother passed away this past Saturday.

Now Lucy is desperate for help going forward. Her parents supported the household. She and her brother set up a GoFundMe page.

“For rent, for food, for the day-to-day until we get stabilized,” she said.

Lucy is also desperate to make sure south Floridians pay attention on the road.

“It’s a driving culture that has to change,” she insisted. “When my mom was in the hospital, a lot of people who were in there were traffic accidents.”

Lucy now has to pay for her mother’s funeral services, as well as help her family get back on their feet.

If you’d like to help the Macias family, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/maciasgermanfamily

Ofc. Reyes resigned and Wednesday was his last day on the force. He said his commute from Naples to S.W. Miami-Dade was too far.