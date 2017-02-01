Rowe On Panthers: “We Need To Pay Attention To The Details”

Florida Panthers general manager and interim head coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap their win against the Senators last night. They also discuss Florida chasing a playoff spot and the status of their injured superstars, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.
On Tuesday’s win over Ottawa- “It wasn’t what we love to watch as coaches but the fans had a great time right up until the buzzer. We want to create a ton of offense but we can’t be giving up chances against. The real good thing about last night is everybody competed hard and we pushed back physically when we had to.”
On the Eastern Conference standings- “We are definitely looking at the wild card, we look at it every day. It needs to be in the front of the players’ minds. If you have two or three bad shifts it can cost you. We need to pay attention to the details.”
On the All-Star break- “It was good to get away and recharge the batteries and spend some time with your family.”
On Huberdeau and Barkov- “They are practicing with us. It will be their first full contact practice since the injuries. We don’t have an official timeline yet, we want to see how it goes but both guys are coming on the road with us.”
