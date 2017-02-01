Richt On National Signing Day: “I Thought We Really Hit A Home Run”

University of Miami head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to talk about National Signing Day. Joined by Hurricanes broadcast team Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr., they discuss the Canes incoming recruiting class, the football program being on the upswing and the upcoming season.
On National Signing Day- “I think we did great. So many people worked so hard to get this thing done. You have to get answers at positions of need and I thought we really hit a home run with our defensive backs, receivers and offensive line.”
“You got to ask the question ‘Are these the guys you want around your program?’, and I think every guy is.”
On the University of Miami being a football school- “You talk about our brand, and it is alive and well.”
On quarterback recruit Cade Weldon- “He looks a lot like his father. He throws the ball extremely well. He’s smart, competitive and tough.”
On quarterback recruit N’Kosi Perry- “N’Kosi has great touch, and has a big enough gun to throw the ball down field.”
On what he wants from the quarterback position- “You have to have that arm talent, enough arm strength and the ability to hit your target. Then, [you got to be] a good decision maker. Don’t turn a bad play into a catastrophe. I want an accurate passer and a great decision maker. Then, I want a guy who can handle the pressure of the job.”
