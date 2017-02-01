No. 15 Florida State Beats Miami 75-57

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points and No. 15 Florida State held Miami scoreless for more than 6½ minutes in the second half to snap a two-game skid by winning 75-57 on Wednesday night.

Isaac shot 5 for 7 and added seven rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. Dwayne Bacon also had 15 points, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 13, including three 3-pointers.

The Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to unranked teams twice last week after going 5-1 during a stretch against opponents that were all ranked. Florida State had dropped three in a row to Miami (14-7, 4-5).

The Hurricanes were outscored 44-23 in the second half and lost for only the second time in their past 25 home games. Bruce Brown had 17 points to lead the Hurricanes, who went 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Florida State held Miami without a point for 6:37 early in the second half, forcing five turnovers while scoring 13 consecutive points to take a 47-36 lead.

Isaac made an acrobatic layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws on consecutive possessions to put the Seminoles ahead 58-46.

Florida State trailed by seven points in the first half and was down 34-31 at halftime. Miami took a 36-34 lead a minute into the second half but didn’t score again until the 12:20 mark.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The efficient Seminoles shot 52 percent and went 14 for 15 from the free throw line.

Miami: Brown, coming off a 30-point game against North Carolina, shot 4 for 10 and was 0 for 1 from 3-point range. He had four turnovers.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays at home Sunday against Clemson.

Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.

