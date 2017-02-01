Human Remains Found Near Homeless Camp Site In Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Human remains found near what investigators believe what at one point was a homeless campsite in Big Pine Key may be those of a man reported missing several years ago.
The remains were discovered Tuesday by an employee of Mosquito Control. He was checking for standing water in a wooded area when he found the bones.
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and they confirmed the remains were human. They also found a man’s wallet nearby.
The wallet had identification in it belonging to a man reported missing in July of 2014. At the time of the report, a friend of the missing man said he was worried because his friend was homeless and diabetic and was having trouble obtaining medication for his illness.
The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit investigated. They were able to obtain DNA from the missing man’s family which they entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner to see if they can be positively identified as belonging to the missing man. His family has not yet been notified that he may have been found.