FIU Students March To Make Campus Sanctuary Safe

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — They’re vowing to organize and demanding that their voices not be ignored.
Students of all backgrounds at FIU are holding a march Wednesday afternoon to protest the president’s immigration ban in an event put together on social media.
The group has demanded that the school be considered a sanctuary campus and that they will “ignore the order and protect our immigrant friends.”
Protests around the country continue to mar the first days of Trump’s time in office and the executive order he issued last week banning refugees from certain countries.
“We cannot let FIU cave to Donald Trump on Sanctuary Cities or any other unconstitutional policies Trump has proposed,” the protest’s statement says. “Let us all gather at the GC LAWNS this Wednesday to ORGANIZE and demand that we be heard.”
Student organizers also aim to boycott companies that threaten immigrants or Native Americans and to “resist all unconstitutional and discriminatory orders.”
Hundreds are expected to turn out.