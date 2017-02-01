2017 National Signing Day Party

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

As National Signing Day continues to get bigger and bigger every year, the need to pay more attention to the high school football prospects who are making that important decision.

In past few years, the passion and attention have grown to the point where it demands the attention of every college football fan throughout the country. Now, the first Wednesday in February is now reserved for wall-to-wall coverage from California to Florida and everywhere in between.

As South Florida continues to churn out nationally-rated prospects every year, the media attention always shifts to a region of the country – where 62 athletes were on NFL rosters at the start of the 2016 season from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, WQAM (560 AM) and SouthFloridaHighSchoolSports.com will combine on an event that promises to be even bigger this year than last year’s tremendous gathering.

With players, fans and coaches expected to fill Game Time in The Shops at Sunset Place (5701 Sunset Dr #330, South Miami, FL 33143), the National Signing Day event will feature player and coach interviews; class and player breakdowns as well as a social media explosion on Twitter (@WQAM and @SFHSSports) and Facebook (SFHSSports).

From 2 p.m. until 7:30, Hochman, Crowder & Krantz (HCK); and Larry Blustein and J.T. Wilcox will host the best NSD coverage around.

From 2-6, both Blustein and Wilcox will join HCK with hourly reports – covering the University of Miami, as well as checking in on the first classes for Butch Davis (FIU) and Lane Kiffin (FAU) as well.

From 6 until 7:30, Blustein and Wilcox will wind down the over 5 hours of coverage with a wrap-up show make 2017 the best singing day ever.

All senior football players, signing in this Class of 2017, are invited to Game Time to enjoy some great food and memories.

“Last year when we hosted a National Signing Day event, it was amazing,” said Wilcox. “We had players, coaches and parents all join in, taking photos and celebrating a great day.”

Last year’s event attracted many of the top senior players in South Florida – and Wilcox believes that this year will be much of the same.

“This is one of those gatherings that create memories that will last a lifetime,” Wilcox explained. “From HCK right through to our show from 6-7:30, leading into the University of Miami basketball game, we will have the information and interviews that will be tough to find anywhere else.”

In addition, when Blustein and Wilcox are finished on WQAM, they will host a Facebook Live – National Singing Day edition that will include interviews and analysis. They will also take a look at FSU (Jimbo Fisher), UCF (Scott Frost), Florida (Jim McElwain) and USF (Charlie Strong).

Wear your college hats and shirts, and make plans to be at Game Time on Wednesday, Feb. 1!