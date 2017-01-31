Trump’s Attorney General Pick Under Magnifying Glass

January 31, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Politics, Sally Yates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congress is expected to approve President Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General Monday, hours after the president fired the acting Attorney General for refusing to enforce a controversial travel ban.

The White House claimed Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama holdover, had “betrayed” the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce his travel ban. Yates said she was not convinced it was “lawful.”

Tuesday morning, a Senate panel was debating Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, who is more likely to agree with the president’s policy.

During a late night floor speech Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer framed the firing of Yates as another sign of an impulsive administration.

“We cannot have a presidency that thinks, oh, this sounds good. Let’s just go do it and not think the consequences through,” said Schumer.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz called on Senate Democrats to “confirm sessions…immediately,” writing Yate’s defiance adds her to the list of Obama appointed,”attorneys general who put brazen partisan interests above fidelity to law.”

During her confirmation hearing in 2015, it was Senator Sessions who grilled Yates on her ability to be impartial given her political appointment.

“If the views the President wants to execute are unlawful, should the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General say no,” asked Sessions.

“Senator, I believe that the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General has an obligation to follow the law and the constitution and to give their independent legal advice to the president,” responded Yates back in 2015.

President Trump tried to focus Monday on cutting costly business regulations, but travel ban fallout followed him.

“We actually had a very good day yesterday in terms of homeland security,” said Trump.

In a leaked memo, dozens of diplomats at the State Department dissented Monday; arguing that the ban “runs counter to core American values of nondiscrimination” and “will not achieve its aim of making our country safer.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer put them on notice.

“I think that they should either get with the program or they can go,” said Spicer.

