Teen Killed In NW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting

January 31, 2017 11:20 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. at 106th Street and NW 6th.

Investigators said 15-year-old Logan Callisto was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Authorities could not say if Callisto was the target of the shooting.

Detectives said the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

No other details were released.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

