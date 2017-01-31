Police ID Man Killed In Stolen Cruiser Crash On Coral Way

January 31, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Braves, Car Crash, Coral Way, Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have identified the man they say was driving a stolen police cruiser when he crashed and died over the weekend.

Vincent Foreman, 28, was driving the marked police vehicle which was stolen earlier before being involved in a fiery crash near SW 99th Avenue and Coral Way, police said Tuesday.

The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a police cruise that was stolen just minutes earlier. (Source: CBS4)

The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a police cruise that was stolen just minutes earlier. (Source: CBS4)

The crash involved Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family who remain at the hospital.

Rodriguez, 31, t-boned the patrol car Saturday morning after it hit a Honda Civic and crossed his path.

Rodriguez’s wife was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where a spokesperson for the hospital said she was in fair condition, as of Monday. His children, 8-year-old Sean Jr. and 2-year-old Zikiel, were taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. They remain in serious but stable condition.

Rodriguez and the driver of the Honda, 62-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, were treated at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped the injured and put out the burning patrol car which had erupted into flames as a result of the crash. Police say Foreman died in the crash.

Good Samaritan Pablo Arriola said he tried to help Foreman.

“I approached. He looked worse. He looked like a young man. He was already dead,” said Arriola.

Foreman had served a prison sentence for a burglary in 2008 in Escambia County. He was released in 2011.

Miami-Dade Police said speed was a factor in the fiery crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia