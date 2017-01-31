Police ID Man Killed In Stolen Cruiser Crash On Coral Way

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police have identified the man they say was driving a stolen police cruiser when he crashed and died over the weekend.

Vincent Foreman, 28, was driving the marked police vehicle which was stolen earlier before being involved in a fiery crash near SW 99th Avenue and Coral Way, police said Tuesday.

The crash involved Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family who remain at the hospital.

Rodriguez, 31, t-boned the patrol car Saturday morning after it hit a Honda Civic and crossed his path.

Rodriguez’s wife was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where a spokesperson for the hospital said she was in fair condition, as of Monday. His children, 8-year-old Sean Jr. and 2-year-old Zikiel, were taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. They remain in serious but stable condition.

Rodriguez and the driver of the Honda, 62-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, were treated at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped the injured and put out the burning patrol car which had erupted into flames as a result of the crash. Police say Foreman died in the crash.

Good Samaritan Pablo Arriola said he tried to help Foreman.

“I approached. He looked worse. He looked like a young man. He was already dead,” said Arriola.

Foreman had served a prison sentence for a burglary in 2008 in Escambia County. He was released in 2011.

Miami-Dade Police said speed was a factor in the fiery crash.