Panthers Place Paul Thompson, Dylan McIlrath On Waivers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers are finally getting healthier, which means roster spade needed to be cleared.

On Tuesday the Panthers placed forward Paul Thompson and defenseman Dylan McIlrath on waivers.

If unclaimed by noon on Wednesday, it’s expected that both will report to the Springfield Thunderbirds, Florida’s AHL affiliate.

McIlrath was acquired by the Panthers in exchange for Steven Kampfer earlier this season but has played just one game since December 15th.

The former 2010 10th overall draft pick has failed to live up to expectations so far during his career.

Thompson signed with Florida during the offseason and has plaed in 21 games this season, picking up three assists. He has 15 points (6g, 9a) in 20 games with Springfield.

Last week the Panthers saw the return of center Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Alex Petrovic.

Bjugstad has been in and out of the lineup this season while Petrovic is back from a broken ankle suffered in mid-November.

The Panthers are still without two of their top forwards in Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.

Huberdeau has been out since suffering a lacerated Achilles during the preseason and is still at least a month away.

The injury to Barkov was a bit of a mystery for a while but it has recently been revealed to be a back ailment.

Florida is hoping to have Barkov back in the lineup sometime in the next week or two.