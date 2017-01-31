In The Recruiting Huddle: Wayne Parrish – Taravella

January 31, 2017 5:23 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Taravella High School, Wayne Parrish

PLAYER: Wayne Parrish
POSITION: WR/SS
SCHOOL: Coral Springs Taravella
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Yet another emerging star in South Florida. One who has already proven that he is indeed a prospect who will have a chance to be very special in the next year. The offseason has already started in a positive way for this two-way athlete, but the important part of the recruiting process will take place during the spring – where college coaches will really pay attention, watching evaluating and eventually coming up with solid offers. Having watched him perform a number of times, Parrish is a very gifted football player who everyone will start to watch and pay attention to this coming season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083650/wayne-parrish

