Hyde On Heat: “This Is A Franchise That Never Throws Away Seasons”

Sun Sentinel sports columnist, Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Pegasus horse race, the Miami Heat being the #1 story this week and who he sees on roster next year. He also talks about the Dwyane Wade era in Chicago and if Heat fans should feel bad for Wade.

On Heat being the #1 story right now- “I didn’t think it’d be because they’re winning. You can’t tell a team to tank.”

On the Heat and the NBA Trade Deadline- “I think they go out and get somebody if they keep winning. This is a franchise that never throws away seasons, and I love it.”

On Dwyane Wade in Chicago- “This is what happens to aging players. I think Wade in Chicago, his voice with the young players, they look at the guy as he’s old and he doesn’t practice all the time.”

