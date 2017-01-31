Hefty Heist Caught On Camera At Coral Ridge Mall

January 31, 2017 12:28 PM By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Coral Ridge Mall, Fort Lauderdale, Smash & Grab, Ted Scouten

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One man is in custody and police are looking for more after a pricey smash and grab at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras caught the chaos just before 5 p.m. Monday when the robbers burst into Nouri’s Jewelry Store located at the entrance of the mall.

A terrified woman was seen running out of the store as other shoppers ran out another door and into the mall.

Meanwhile, two men with their faces covered, smashed jewelry cases and began to grab gold and diamond chains, pendants and bracelets.

At one point, one of the guys was about to leave, but changed his mind and went back for more.

Moments later, a third crook casually walked in with his face fully showing and began the mad grab.

The owner of the store fought back in the chaos – hurling a chair at the crooks – trying to slow them down.

In 34 seconds, the men were out the door. They ran into a waiting car at the mall entrance.

Tuesday morning, store employee were still cleaning up the mess.

Not only did the robbers break the cases when they snatched more than $200 thousand worth of jewelry, they also broke a display of expensive porcelain statues. Surveillance cameras caught one of the men bumping into a Lladro display.

Surveillance cameras caught one of the men bumping into a Lladro display.  The shelves collapsed, leaving behind thousands of dollars in broken figurines.  Investigators believe there were 3 possible 4 people involved. One is already in custody.  His name is Devonte Black.

Investigators say Devonte Black is in custody in connection to the crime but they believe there were possibly three or four people involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

