Gov. Scott Continues To Push For Tourism Dollars

January 31, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Rick Scott, Tourism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Despite heavy opposition from House leaders, Governor Rick Scott continues his push to spend tax dollars on business incentives and tourism marketing.

Scott, who released his proposed $83.5 billion budget Tuesday in Tallahassee, reiterated his support for sending $85 million to Enterprise Florida for business incentives and $76 million to Visit Florida for tourism marketing.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran has been an outspoken critic of such spending describing incentives as “corporate welfare.” But Scott pointedly rejected such views saying incentives and tourism-marketing money will help create jobs in the state.

“We have to continue marketing Florida,” he said, referring to the Visit Florida money. “We cannot let up.”

Lawmakers will take up Scott’s proposals during the legislative session that starts March 7th.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia