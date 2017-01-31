Gov. Scott Continues To Push For Tourism Dollars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Despite heavy opposition from House leaders, Governor Rick Scott continues his push to spend tax dollars on business incentives and tourism marketing.

Scott, who released his proposed $83.5 billion budget Tuesday in Tallahassee, reiterated his support for sending $85 million to Enterprise Florida for business incentives and $76 million to Visit Florida for tourism marketing.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran has been an outspoken critic of such spending describing incentives as “corporate welfare.” But Scott pointedly rejected such views saying incentives and tourism-marketing money will help create jobs in the state.

“We have to continue marketing Florida,” he said, referring to the Visit Florida money. “We cannot let up.”

Lawmakers will take up Scott’s proposals during the legislative session that starts March 7th.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.