Arrest Made In Deadly Quebec Mosque Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing six people inside a mosque in Quebec has been taken into custody.

Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Bissonnette reportedly opened fire in the mosque during Sunday evening prayers. More than fifty people were inside the house of worship at the time of the shooting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the attack on the floor of Parliament.

“We will get to the bottom of this. Such senseless violence has no place in Canadian society,” he told the legislators.

Monday night, hundreds gathered all over Canada to remember the victims.

Investigators have not said what prompted the attack.