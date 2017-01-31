Arrest Made In Deadly Quebec Mosque Shooting

January 31, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Quebec, Terror Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing six people inside a mosque in Quebec has been taken into custody.

Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Bissonnette reportedly opened fire in the mosque during Sunday evening prayers. More than fifty people were inside the house of worship at the time of the shooting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the attack on the floor of Parliament.

“We will get to the bottom of this. Such senseless violence has no place in Canadian society,” he told the legislators.

Monday night, hundreds gathered all over Canada to remember the victims.

Investigators have not said what prompted the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia