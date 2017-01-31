Amber Alert Issued For Missing 2-Year-Old Boy From Port Richey

January 31, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Missing Child

PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami) – Florida authorities have issued an Amber Alert asking for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old boy.

Bane Wheeler was last seen on Tuesday in the 9000th block of US Highway 19 in Port Richey, Florida.

The young boy was wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark colored pants and black tennis shoes at the time he went missing.

Bane is about 3’0” and 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Daniel Wheeler, 30, could be traveling with 2-year-old Bane Wheeler, who went missing Tuesday. (Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

He may be in the company of Daniel Wheeler, who is around 5’10” with brown hair and blue eyes.

The 30-year-old was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki shorts, black hat, black shoes and white socks.

He has multiple tattoos of a flaming heart on chest, “Wheeler” on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says “Dustin” and holding hands that says “Bane” on his right arm.

Deputies say they may be traveling in a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag number 9A47V9.

Anyone with information should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878.

