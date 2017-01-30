You Can Now Order Starbucks Through Amazon’s Alexa

January 30, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Starbucks, Tech

SEATTLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Sorry Siri, Alexa is where it’s at if you want to order a latte online.

Starbucks has partnered with Amazon’s voice platform to offer what it calls “on command” ordering. Starting Monday, anyone with a device that has an Amazon device with Alexa, like the Echo smart speaker, is able to place a Starbucks order by just using their voice.

Starbucks is also launching a beta test of voice ordering through its iPhone app. The Seattle-based coffee giant says the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of 1,000 people nationwide Monday. It plans to expand the feature later this year.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger says in a statement that the company expects to “learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time.”

