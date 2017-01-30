Wannstedt On Falcons: “They Are Really Running Seattle’s Defense”

FOX Sports NFL and NCAA football studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. They also talk about news around the NFL.

On the Senior Bowl- “The two extremes, the most highly recruited kid was Lesean Mccoy. He was probably the biggest get. The most productive get and someone who wasn’t widely recruited was Aaron Donald.”

On San Francisco hiring former NFL star John Lynch as their GM- “It was strange because it came out of nowhere. When you sit back and look at it and really think about it, you say ‘here’s a guy who’s smart. He’s a communicator.’ This could be a great hire for the 49ers.”

On Super Bowl LI- “The Falcons are not a big blitz team, they are really running Seattle’s defense except they play more man to man. Here is going to be the match; the Falcons are going to come in and lock down, and physically can they match up. The Patriots will anticipate this and they will have plays to get guys free.”

