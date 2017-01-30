Trayvon Martin’s Parents May Try Out Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The parents of a Florida teenager whose death sparked a national debate over the controversial ‘Stand Your Ground’ law may run for political office.

Trayon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, told USA Today they are considering a run in politics in hopes of bringing about change the country needs.

Trayvon’s mother says she feels obligated to be part of the change and is aiming at local government.

Trayvon’s father says he worries the Trump administration will make it easier for citizens and law enforcement to justify violence against minority groups.

All this as their book, ‘Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,’ is set to be released Tuesday.

The book looks at Trayvon’s life and the aftermath of the 17-year-old’s death from what the parents went through to a nationwide movement protesting racial injustice.

Trayvon was shot and killed back in February 2012 in the Florida neighborhood of Sanford.

George Zimmerman, a neighborhood Watch volunteer, who shot Trayvon during an altercation was acquitted in the death of the unarmed teen in July 2013. Zimmerman argued he felt threatened by Trayvon.

His death has been credited with helping start the Black Lives Matter movement meant to fight for rights of minority groups.